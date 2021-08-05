Exclusive NIGHT DRIVE Clip: Who the ----- Is This Guy?

AJ Bowen is a cool cat. He's always been a cool cat, so to speak, and that's how we find him in the initial moments of our exclusive clip from Night Drive: calm and cool.

Due out tomorrow, Night Drive has been described as "a shocking ride-along film with a wicked sense of humor," according to the distributor, Dark Sky Films, a distributor we trust, more times than not, to deliver shocking films, sometimes wicked, sometimes with a wicked sense of humor, but invariably worth watching.

I'm sure you're curious now to read the official synopsis:

"Russell (AJ Bowen, You're Next, The Signal) is a driver in Los Angeles who's reeling from a series of bad decisions. While his life seems to be caught in a downward spiral, a business proposition from an alluring but enigmatic passenger named Charlotte (Sophie Dalah, Unbroken, Dead Night) proves too good to turn down.

"A simple ride turns deadly, catapulting Russell into an even darker place, but Charlotte may be the key to a second chance he thought he'd never have... if he can make it through the night."

Hmm, "if he can make it through the night?" Sounds more like, 'somebody, please, help me through the night!'' is probably more like it. Bradford Baruh (John Dies at the End, Dead Night) and Meghan Leon (Dead Night) directed; Meghan Leon wrote the original screenplay.

I haven't seen the film yet, but we can all do that tomorrow, August 6. Night Drive will be available in theaters and Digital/VOD from Dark Sky Films. Check out the clip below, which features a few salty/coarse words, so you may consider it NSFW.

