Check Out This New PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND Key Art
Check out this fancy new key art for Prisoners of the Ghostland. It's been making the rounds today, and even if you have seen it already its worth another look.
Nic Cage stands, his back turned to us, head hanging down, and a katana in his hand. He stands at the top of a mound of skulls on top of a giant samurai mask on top of more skulls. There are some warriors clad in samurai armour thrown in there. A pagoda to the left, another setting from the film to the right. It's set against a background that includes a dragon illustration.
Along with that nice stylized font for the title of the movie is the quote from Cage, 'The wildest movie I've ever made'.
In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.
