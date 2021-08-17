Check Out This New PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND Key Art

Check out this fancy new key art for Prisoners of the Ghostland. It's been making the rounds today, and even if you have seen it already its worth another look.

Nic Cage stands, his back turned to us, head hanging down, and a katana in his hand. He stands at the top of a mound of skulls on top of a giant samurai mask on top of more skulls. There are some warriors clad in samurai armour thrown in there. A pagoda to the left, another setting from the film to the right. It's set against a background that includes a dragon illustration.

Along with that nice stylized font for the title of the movie is the quote from Cage, 'The wildest movie I've ever made'.