BATTLE FOR AFGHANISTAN: Russian Soldiers Carry Out a Raid in Exclusive Clip

In a moment of history repeating itself, the news these days is about the allied forces withdrawl out of Afghanistan. Of course they were not the first ones to wage war in Afghanistan. At the of the 70s what was then the Soviet Union invaded the country and waged a nine-year proxy war with the Afghan mujahideen.

As a western country rarely, if ever, have we seen a war in Afghanistan told from a Russian perspective. That could change for any of you if you decide to take a look at Pavel Lungin’s upcoming war/action drama Battle for Afghanistan.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is giving the Russian film a theatrical and VOD release on Friday, August 13th and they have sent along an exclusive clip for you to watch. We asked for a clip that gives a sense of the action in the film and we think this one delivers. Check it out below.