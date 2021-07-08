THE LAST BOY ON EARTH: Argentine Sci-fi From Nic Onetti Wraps up Shooting
Shooting of The Last Boy on Earth, a new sci-fi film from Argentine director Nic Onetti, wrapped up recently. A small gallery of photos have been sent along with the announcement, with a little too rugged looking Onetti, the crew and his young star Camilo Levigne. Levigne is already a member of the Onetti film family, with appearances in his giallo film Abrakadabra and the antholgy A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio.
If the setting of the location on the last day of shooting looks familiar you just have to go back to Onetti's last film, What the Waters Left Behind. Onetti went back to the desolate ruins of Villa Epecuén, the tourist village in the Buenos Aires province that was flooded with ten metres of water in 1985.
Footage from The Last Boy on Earth will be presented this weekend during the Blood Window Showcase at Cannes.
This co-production between Argentina and New Zealand, was one of the seven selected projects to represent the best of Latin American genre cinema in one of the most important markets in the world.Synopsis - In the distant future, an enigmatic boy becomes the central figure in the search for a new hope. Who is this kid? Why is everyone looking for it? Sometimes it is better not to know certain answers...Cast: Camilo Levigne, Raymond Lee, Hugo "Kato" Quiril.
