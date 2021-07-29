THE GATEWAY Trailer Busts Open

Sometimes it's the actors, not the story.

Shea Whigham stars in The Gateway. That statement alone intrigues and compels my attention, since Shea Whigham has affixed his signature -- a welcome sort of wary weariness -- to just about every role he has portrayed over the years. Known as a character actor par excellence, he steps into a leading role in The Gateway, and the trailer does a good job of showcasing him and fellow actors/personal faves Olivia Munn and Frank Grillo.

The brief synopsis notes: "Whigham is Parker, a down-on-his-luck social worker who finds himself in over his head when he tries to protect his client from her recently paroled husband. Can Parker save the family from the violent threat of the maniacal drug dealer and his crew, desperate to reclaim their priceless stash?"

Watch the trailer below. Taryn Manning and Bruce Dern (also an all-time favorite of mine and many others at this site) also star. Per Lionsgate, The Gateway will be "available in select theaters, on Apple TV and everywhere you rent movies on September 3. Available on Blu-ray and DVD on September 7." (Excessive exclamation marks removed.)

