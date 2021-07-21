Shudder in AUGUST: TEDDY, JAKOB'S WIFE And MOSQUITO STATE Close Out Summer

We know, we know. August hearkens the mid point of Summer and though there may still be an air of uncertainty around the end of Summer holidays one thing is for sure, Shudder will be there to help you get through it all.

Though the programming seems a little lighter than previous months there are still some very good titles coming to the AMC Network streaming service. The three main additions next month is the French werewolf horror flick, Teddy, Travis Stevens' SXSW midnighter, Jakob's Wife, starring Barbara Crampton and Larry Fessenden, and body horror flick Mosquito State.

Throughout the month look forward to additions of classic Vincent Price flick, Witchfinder General, Gareth Edwards' Monsters, Ben Wheatley's A Field in England, Borgman, cult fave The Mist, the excellent Dave Made a Maze and James Gunn's Slither. Summer is going to close out just fine.

We want more #StabbySaturdays

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY August 1 Dolls (Available on Shudder CA) A dysfunctional family of three stop by a mansion during a storm. The travelers' young daughter discovers that the mansion’s elderly owners are magical toy makers that have a haunted collection of dolls. Pumpkinhead (Available on Shudder CA) After a tragic accident, a man conjures up a towering, vengeful demon called Pumpkinhead to destroy a group of unsuspecting teenagers. Witchfinder General (aka The Conqueror Worm) (Available on Shudder CA) Starring horror icon Vincent Price, a young soldier seeks to put an end to the evils caused by a vicious witch-hunter when the latter terrorizes his fiancée and kills her uncle. August 9 The Dead Pit (Available on Shudder CA) A renegade doctor is shot dead and entombed with his fiendish experiments in the basement of an abandoned wing of a mental hospital. Twenty years later, a mysterious woman is admitted with amnesia, and her arrival is marked by an earthquake that cracks the seal to the Dead Pit, freeing the evil doctor to continue his work. Monsters (Available on Shudder CA) Six years after Earth has suffered an alien invasion, a cynical journalist agrees to escort a shaken American tourist through an infected zone in Mexico to the safety of the U.S. border. The Corridor (Available on Shudder CA) Friends on a weekend excursion take a path into a forest that leads to death and destruction. August 16 A Field in England (Available on Shudder CA) From director Ben Wheatley (In the Earth), during the Civil War in 17th century England, a group of deserters flee from battle through an overgrown field. Captured by an alchemist, the men are forced to help him search to find a hidden treasure that he believes is buried in the field. Borgman (Available on Shudder CA) A vagrant enters the lives of an arrogant upper class family, turning their lives into a psychological nightmare in the process. The Mist (Available on Shudder CA) A freak storm unleashes a species of bloodthirsty creatures on a small town, where a small band of citizens hole up in a supermarket and fight for their lives. Prom Night III: The Last Kiss (Available on Shudder CA) The malevolent spirit of Mary Lou Maloney returns to Hamilton High, where she manipulates a naive male student into helping her wreak havoc on the school. August 17 Dave Made A Maze (Available on Shudder CA) Dave, an artist who has yet to complete anything significant in his career, builds a fort in his living room out of pure frustration, only to wind up trapped by the fantastical pitfalls, booby traps and critters of his own creation. Anguish (Available on Shudder CA) A controlling mother uses telepathic powers to send her middle-aged son on a killing spree. August 23 Nothing Bad Can Happen (Available on Shudder CA) Inspired by horrifying true events, Tore, a young lost soul involved with an underground Christian punk movement, falls in with a dysfunctional family who test his seemingly unwavering faith. Dead Ringers (Available on Shudder CA) Twin gynecologists take full advantage of the fact that nobody can tell them apart, until their relationship begins to deteriorate over a woman. Fido (Available on Shudder CA) When a cloud of space dust causes the dead to rise as ravenous zombies, the ZomCon Corp. emerges to conquer the creatures and domesticate them to become menial workers and pets for humans. Now, in an idyllic town, a skeptical boy finds a best friend in his family's new fiend, which he promptly names Fido. However, Fido's control collar malfunctions, and the neighbors wind up on the menu. Slither (Available on Shudder CA) A small town is taken over by an alien plague, turning residents into zombies and all forms of mutant monsters.