SEARCHING FOR MR. RUGOFF Trailer: For Anyone Who Loves Movie Houses

As someone who loves movies, I love watching a movie on the biggest, best screen possible, which has made the past 18 months especially daunting, and probably makes Searching for Mr. Rugoff especially appealing.

We've all suffered from the worldwide pandemic, either individually or collective, and our hearts go out to everyone who has lost a loved one. Many of us are still affected and/or restricted to our homes and/or mandated to wear a mask for health and/or safety reasons.

On a personal note, I have the added challenge of recuperating from a stroke I suffered last year, which still makes the very idea of walking long distances and climbing many stairs in order to get into a theater (or theatre, or cinema, or movie house, or whatever you want to call them) not terribly appealing.

Even so, Searching for Mr. Rugoff sounds very appealing, since it revolves around someone who passionately loved movies and passionately loved showing them to other people on the best screen possible. Not just any movies, either; Mr. Rugoff loved the type of movies that we now identify as 'arthouse' movies, which makes him a hero around these parts.

To get an idea of what I mean, watch the trailer below. Searching for Mr. Rugoff

will be released in theaters on August 13. As per an official statement: "In the spirit of Donald S. Rugoff, all proceeds from the release will be donated to the not-for-profit art house theaters presenting the film across the country." Ira Deutchman, himself something of a legend in the indie film world for his work as a producer and distributor (and more), directed.

