INDEMNITY Trailer: South African Action Thriller to Have World Premiere at Fantasia Film Festival

Check out the action chops in this trailer for Travis Taute's action thriller Indemnity! With just over a week away from the Fantasia Film Festival we get our first taste of one of the films that will get a coveted in-person screening.

This isn't Taute's first rodeo at Fantasia. He was the co-writer of the very, very good thriller, Number 37. He is also the writer and director of the well received Netflix drama, Blood & Water.

Check out the trailer below and make note, it's mentioned in the announcement below that Taute's lead actor, Jarrid Geduld went method and did stunt training for three months so he could do all his own stunts in the film. What's good for Tom...

An ex-firefighter in Cape Town is forced to fight for his life after being accused of murdering his wife. As he struggles to survive, connections are revealed between his past, the origin of his PTSD, the mysterious death of his wife, and a government conspiracy with terrifying implications. A high-tension, politically-charged action thriller shot and wrapped safely during the pandemic, INDEMNITY is the latest from Cape Town production studio Gambit Films, producers of the hit Netflix series Blood & Water and instrumental in bringing South African genre cinema into the mainstream. The film marks the feature debut from writer/director Travis Taute, co-writer of Nosipho Dumisa’s award-winning NUMBER 37 and co-director of the short that preceded it by the same name, as well as a writer and director on Blood & Water. Reaching a whole new scale of production for South African action films, INDEMNITY’s lead, Jarrid Geduld, spent three months training with stunt masters Vernon Willemse and Grant Powell (FURY ROAD, TOMB RAIDER) and succeeded at all of his own stunts, including a record-breaking hanging suspension stunt performed from the 21st floor. INDEMNITY stars SAFTA-award winner Jarrid Geduld (ELLEN: DIE STORIE VAN ELLEN PAKKIES), Nicole Fortuin (FLATLAND), Andre Jacobs (BLACK VENUS), Gail Mabalane (BLOOD & WATER), and Tshamano Sebe (THE SOUL COLLECTOR). The film is produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer.

Indemnity will have it's world premiere on August 11th in the historic Imperial Theatre at Fantasia. It will also screen virtually during the festival after the premiere.