Horrible Imaginings 2021: First Wave of Titles Announced

Our emails hid from us that the Horrible Imaginings Film Festival announced the first wave of their program at the beginning of the week. So here we are, sharing with you the first narrative and ten short films that will make up this year's program. It's never too late to talk about genre.

Descriptions for all eleven films are in the press release below. Stay on top of things at the Horrible Imaginings website here

Entering its fourth year in partnership with the “The Frida Cinema,” the Horrible Imaginings Film Festival continues to be a global standard barrier to spotlight genre cinema, amplify artistic voices, and foster a community of acceptance. Returning to a hybrid model for the 2021 edition, the California based film festival will showcase the newest voices in horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genre cinema over a multi-day event that will consist of film screenings, diverse panels, parties, and networking sessions. Headlined by HIFF alum and 2019 “Best Director” Emily Bennett, Horrible Imaginings welcomes her short film Bed, as one of the 11 First Wave programming selections. Featuring globally acclaimed and thought-provoking projects from North America, Europe, Australia, and Kuwait, the first 11 includes the U.S. Premiere of the short film J’ai Le Cafard by Maysaa Almumin and the debut feature film An Ideal Host from filmmaker and visual FX artist Robert Woods. Taking place Thursday, September 2nd to Monday, September 5th, the 12th annual Horrible Imaginings Film Festival will offer a cinematic and artistic experience that will challenge, educate, and enrich the viewer both in theater and virtually. For the 2021 edition, Rodriguez is joined by longtime Horrible Imaginings festival collaborators and team members Sterling Anno, Laura Vasquez, Jon Condit, Logan Crow, and Jay Kay as well as new team members Lauren Cupp, Laila Ayad, and recently appointed “Project Manager” Rabia Sitabi. “The submissions this year showed a recovery from the drop off after Covid last year. Of course, that also means incredible competition amongst films vying for a tiny portion of available time. This first collection is the merest tip of the iceberg, but we wanted to represent our programming style in this first wave with a wide and eclectic mix of styles, tones, and countries!” – Miguel Rodriguez HIFF Festival Director