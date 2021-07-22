DUNE Trailer Fleshes Out the Story

The new (and maybe final?) trailer for Dune has dropped, this time revealing a lot more of the plot, for those who might be unfamiliar. And I'm guessing that who the studio is trying to attract; they know fans of the book and fans of the David Lynch film and television mini series from 2000 are already on board. I'm a big fan of the Lynch film, and am also looking forward to the Villeneuve. The cast is stacked, they look like they put money in all the right places of production and costume design, effects, and damn those worms look good. With first showings at Venice and TIFF, and wider release in October, the sleeper will awaken. Trailer and character posters below.