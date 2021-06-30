DEMONIC: Here's The Official Poster For Neill Blomkamp's Upcoming Horror/Sci-fi Film

Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming Horror/Cci-fi film Demonic is coming to cinemas, On Demand and digital on August 20th. That is just a few more weeks until we can get it into our eyeballs.

From the director of DISTRICT 9 and ELYSIUM, a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are revealed.

The official poster was released today. We see a sideview of Blomkamp's lead, Carly Pope with a digital cross overlay complimenting the director's ongoing love affair with technology. The tagline, "It's not a dream. It's not reality" appears to support at least part of the film where Pope seems to 'login' to her mother's subconcious. Then the physical manifestations start "...Then later there's running and um, screaming".