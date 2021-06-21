WYRMWOOD: APOCALYPSE: Worldwide Rights For Anticipated Sequel to be Handled by Arclight Films

We are getting closer to the anticpated zombie sequel Wyrmwood: Apocalypse from brother Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner. Arclight Films will handle worldwide distribution of the sequel and will present it to buyers during Marche du Film.

To mark the occasion a new still was sent out with the announcement. Below is the rather lengthy press release. Or you could just keep your eyes up here and look at the new still some more.

Arclight Films is set to handle worldwide distribution rights for the completed post-apocalyptic-thriller feature film Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, announced today company Chairman Gary Hamilton. The film stars Jake Ryan (Warner Bros.’ The Great Gatsby), Luke McKenzie (BBC Films’ Perfect Sense), Bianca Bradey (RLJ Entertainment’s The Osiris Child, starring opposite Kellan Lutz), Jay Gallagher (Momentum Pictures’ Nekrotronic), Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s series “Operation Buffalo”), Tasia Zalar (USA Networks’ “Mystery Road”), and Nicholas Boshier (ABC’s “Soulmates”) and is written and directed by Kiah Roache-Turner (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead) from a script he co-wrote with Tristan Roache-Turner (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead).

The film is the sequel to Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead, which premiered at TIFF Midnight Madness to critical acclaim, was a part of Fantastic Fest and received the award for Best International Science Fiction Film at the prestigious Trieste Science+Fiction Festival and a nomination for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards and IFC Midnight theatrically released the film in the US.

Arclight Films will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes Market in June.

In a zombie-infested Australian wasteland, soldier Rhys has dedicated his life to tracking and capturing survivors for the Surgeon General in hopes of finding a cure. But when he learns all is not as it seems, he must team up with Maxi, and siblings Brooke and Barry to race against the clock and save the one person who may be the key to ending the apocalypse.

“Everyone loves a great post-apocalyptic thriller! Worldwide distributors at Cannes virtual Market will not only be thrilled with the super high quality of production and visual effects but also with the story and the characters. The filmmaking team did an extraordinary job, setting new heights with this sequel to captivate worldwide fans of the first instalment as well as audiences new to the franchise,” said Hamilton.

A Bronte Pictures and Guerilla Films production with Blake Northfield and Tristan Roache - Turner producing. Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton, and Michelle Krumm are Executive Producing alongside Jeff Harrison, Ari Harrison, Clement Dunn, Bryce Menzies, and Tim Nagle.

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse reunites Arclight Films and Bronte Pictures.