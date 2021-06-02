Ivan Kavanagh's SON Premieres on Shudder on July 8th
With the theatrical and physical release of Ivan Kavanagh's new film Son come and gone in the Spring Shudder announced yesterday that it will premiere on the streaming service on July 8th.
This will be one of many highlighted releases from the streaming service next month. Subscribers in all territories - U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand - will be able to watch Son next month.
Check out the trailer below the announcement.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that SON will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on July 8, 2021. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.Written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh (The Canal, Never Grow Old), SON stars Andi Matichak (Halloween franchise, Assimilate), Emile Hirsch (The Autopsy of Jane Doe), and Luke David Blumm (The King of Staten Island).In SON, after a mysterious group breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasing psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.
