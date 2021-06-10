FEAR STREET Trailer: All Roads Lead to Fear Street...

Let's face it: if your town is named Shadyside, it's pretty much doomed to have creepy things happen. Though it's perhaps a bit excessive for one town and its population to suffer so much for things that happened before they were born. Or perhaps not, if they continue to reap benefits from evil perputrated by their ancestors. We'll soon find out how those fears become manifest in the adaptation of R.L.'s popular book series, Fear Street.

We know the premise: a cursed town and its people, told in three parts, in three different times. Some quotes from the talent behind the films:

“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies. For 1994, Scream stood above all rest -- it's peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666...I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick's The New World." - Leigh Janiak, Director of the Fear Street trilogy



“The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears. It doesn't matter what country you're in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody's lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they've never been before. We all have the same fears.” - R.L. Stine, Author of the best-selling horror series Fear Street.

The three films will be released exclusively on Netflix on July 2, 9, and 16. Check out the new full trailer below.