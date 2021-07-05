FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 Trailer: It's Going to be a Killer Summer at Camp Nightwing

The Fear Street slasher trilogy got off to a rip roaring start last friday with Part 1: 1994. Director Leigh Janiak took the R from author R.L. Stine literally. She ran with it all the way to an R rated adaptation of the Fear Street series of books from the Stephen King of children's literature. We think she did a great job of disecting and recreating that era of resurgeance in the slasher genre. We cannot wait to see what she's done with Part 2: 1978.

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.