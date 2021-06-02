Tribeca Coverage Weird Videos Hollywood Videos All Features Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

DEMONIC: Countdown to The Official Trailer Has Begun

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
DEMONIC: Countdown to The Official Trailer Has Begun
The countdown is on for the release of the official trailer for Neill Blomkamp's shot in secret horror flick Demonic. The trailer will premiere elsewhere, tomorrow morning and we will be able to share it with you at 2pm EST. 
 
In the meantime here is one of those trailer announcement videos that we would normally shy away from but we're just so danged excited to see a new Blomkamp movie that anything will tide us over for the moment. Check it out below. 
 
IFC Midnight is releasing Demonic In cinemas and On Demand and digital on August 20th. 
 
From the director of DISTRICT 9 and ELYSIUM, a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are revealed.
 
