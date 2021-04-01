METE MIEDO (DON'T COME BACK ALIVE): New Supernatural Horror Begins Shooting in Argentina

We have the first word on a new supernatural horror film, Mete Miedo, or Don't Come Back Alive, that has just begun shooting down in Argentina. We also have a small selection of production stills to share with you as well, featuring Maria Abadi, Marco de la O and Melisa Garat on set with director Néstor Sánchez Sotelo

Camila is a young member of an elite police unit. During an operation in a dangerous area, she turns up in the middle of a ritual, in which their members burnt themselves to death. She suffers severe burns all over her body and goes into a coma. In her long recovery, her friend Fatima, a criminal prosecutor, and her partner and ex-boyfriend Ángel will help her. But Camila acts strange… she is distant, emotionless. The albino, a female figure who is attached to her soul since the ritual episode, is here to play a game with the three of them.

Don't Come Back Alive is being directed by Sotelo who was the producer of White Coffin, I Am Toxic and The Funeral Home. It was written by Hernán Moyano who wrote Cold Sweat with Adrian and Ramiro García Bogliano and El pulpo negro with Luis Murillo Arias for our friend Nick Onetti (Abrakadabra, What the Waters Left Behind).

Sotelo is producing his flick through his production banner Del Toro Films. Shooting will continue over the next few weeks in and around Buenos Aires, Argentina. Don’t Come Back Alive will also participate as a WIP during the BIF Market, part of the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, next week. It goes as part of the Blood Window showcase, looking to drum up some interest in international sales. Sotelo and Del Toro Films anticipate an end of the year release date.

Don't Come Back Alive stars Maria Abadi, Melisa Garat, Marco de la O with Ruby Vizcarra and Fiorela Duranda.