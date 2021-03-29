MUERTAS VIVAS (LIVING DEAD) Exclusive: Chilean Splatter Horror Comedy Heads Into Post

Screen Anarchy has your first look at Muertas Vivas (Living Dead), a new splatter horror comedy and the feature film debut of Chilean director Sandra Arriagada - pictured here with Tutú Vidaurre on her right and Belén Mora on her left.

Filming wrapped up the previous week and I've been bugging Arriagada and one of her producers, Lucio A Rojas (Trauma), for some goodies to share with you today so we can get this on your radars.

So we've just received a small batch of behind the scenes shots from the production and a press release as well. Arriagada and Rojas speak about the project. They also asked one of their actresses, Clara Kovacic (Abrakadabra, A Night of Terror: Nightmare Radio, The 100 Candles Game) to chime in on her experiences as well. All that follows, down below.

Filming is happening, folks. Our friends are out their making movies once again. We are finding a way to get things done!