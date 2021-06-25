Arrow Video's September Lineup Is Stacked! CHILDREN OF THE CORN 4K UHD, LEGEND, Cold War Creatures, And Much More

Tribeca Coverage Anime International News Animation Festival Interviews

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)

In their latest attempt to drive international home video fanatics to the brink of poverty, Arrow Video has announced their very impressive September lineup of releases. 

First up, releasing in the US and Canada only will be the limited edition Blu-ray of Ridley Scott's Legend, both theatrical and director's cut editions. Also coming to North America is the 4K UHD debut of Children of the Corn as well as '80s slasher Death Screams.

A few releases are UK exclusives, including a Children of the Corn Trilogy box set, which includes the first film on 4K UHD, and the other two on Blu-ray. Also coming to the UK is a box set of previously released films from Olivier Assayas, Demonlover, Irma Vep, Winter's Child and Disorder. Finally, Walk on the Wild Side receives a UK only release. I believe these last two releases also mark to first official merger of the former Arrow Academy line into the greater Arrow Video family.

Available to both North American and UK collectors will be the Cold War Creatures box set, a collection of four films produced by schlockmeister Sam Katzman in the '50s, The Werewolf, The Giant Claw, Zombies of Mora Tau, and Creature with the Atom Brain (I was privileged to contribute a visual essay to this set, and the list of extras beyond my own is very impressive). Finally, we have Yuasa Noriaki's The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch.

Check out all of the details below and prepare to tighten your belt a few more notches...

LEGEND (US/CA 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition)

A World Full of Magic, Wonder and Desire.

After changing the face of science fiction cinema forever with Alien and Blade Runner, director Ridley Scott turned his visionary eye to the fantasy genre, teaming with writer William Hjortsberg (Angel Heart) to create a breathtaking cinematic fairytale with one of the screen’s most astonishingly rendered depictions of Evil.

In an idyllic, sun-dappled forest, the pure-hearted Jack (Tom Cruise) takes his true love Princess Lili (Mia Sara) to see a pair of unicorns frolicking at the forest’s edge. Little do they know, however, that the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry, in a remarkable make-up designed by The Thing’s Rob Bottin) has dispatched his minions to capture the unicorns and sever their horns so that he may plunge the world into everlasting night. After Lili and the unicorns are taken prisoner, Jack must team with a group of forest creatures and descend into Darkness’ subterranean lair to face off against the devilish creature before it is too late.

Despite a troubled production in which the elaborate full-size forest set was accidentally incinerated and a lengthy post-production that resulted in multiple versions of the film (with competing music scores by Jerry Goldsmith and Tangerine Dream), Legend has since been restored to Scott's original cut and embraced by generations of film fans eager to see a master director’s unique vision of a world beyond our imagination.

Special Features:

  • High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of the U.S. Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut of the film
  • DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio on both cuts
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts
  • Illustrated perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Nicholas Clement and Kat Ellinger plus archive materials including original production notes and a 2002 interview with Charles de Lauzirika about the restoration of the Director's Cut
  • Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin
  • Glossy full-colour portraits of the cast photographed by Annie Leibovitz
  • Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
  • Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin

Disc One - U.S. Theatrical Cut

  • Brand new 2K restoration of the U.S. Theatrical Cut from original film materials, including a 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Brand new audio commentary by Paul M. Sammon, author of Ridley Scott: The Making of His Movies
  • Reconstructed isolated score track by Tangerine Dream from 2002
  • Isolated music and effects track
  • A Fairytale in Pinewood, a brand new featurette interviewing grip David Cadwalladr, costume designer Charles Knode, co-star Annabelle Lanyon, camera operator Peter MacDonald, set decorator Ann Mollo and draftsman John Ralph
  • Incarnations of a Legend, a comparison featurette written and narrated by critic Travis Crawford discussing the differences between the various versions of the film
  • The Directors: Ridley Scott, a 2003 documentary in which the director discusses his career up to that point, including Legend
  • Music video for “Is Your Love Strong Enough?” by Bryan Ferry

Disc Two - Director's Cut

  • Audio commentary by director Ridley Scott
  • Creating A Myth: Memories of Legend, an archive documentary from 2002 featuring interviews with Ridley Scott, William Hjortsberg, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, Rob Bottin and several other cast and crew members
  • Original promotional featurette
  • Two deleted scenes, the alternate 'Four Goblins' opening and 'The Fairie Dance'
  • Storyboard galleries for three deleted scenes
  • Two drafts of William Hjortsberg's screenplay
  • Alternate footage from the overseas release, plus textless footage
  • Three theatrical trailers and four TV spots
  • Image galleries

*** EXTRAS STILL IN PRODUCTION AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE ***

