Arrow Video's September Lineup Is Stacked! CHILDREN OF THE CORN 4K UHD, LEGEND, Cold War Creatures, And Much More

In their latest attempt to drive international home video fanatics to the brink of poverty, Arrow Video has announced their very impressive September lineup of releases.

First up, releasing in the US and Canada only will be the limited edition Blu-ray of Ridley Scott's Legend, both theatrical and director's cut editions. Also coming to North America is the 4K UHD debut of Children of the Corn as well as '80s slasher Death Screams.

A few releases are UK exclusives, including a Children of the Corn Trilogy box set, which includes the first film on 4K UHD, and the other two on Blu-ray. Also coming to the UK is a box set of previously released films from Olivier Assayas, Demonlover, Irma Vep, Winter's Child and Disorder. Finally, Walk on the Wild Side receives a UK only release. I believe these last two releases also mark to first official merger of the former Arrow Academy line into the greater Arrow Video family.

Available to both North American and UK collectors will be the Cold War Creatures box set, a collection of four films produced by schlockmeister Sam Katzman in the '50s, The Werewolf, The Giant Claw, Zombies of Mora Tau, and Creature with the Atom Brain (I was privileged to contribute a visual essay to this set, and the list of extras beyond my own is very impressive). Finally, we have Yuasa Noriaki's The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch.

Check out all of the details below and prepare to tighten your belt a few more notches...