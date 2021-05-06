Fantaspoa Coverage Movie Posters Cult Movies International Interviews Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Telluride Horror Show 2021: Colorado Genre Fest Will be In-Person This Year
October is just long enough away that if you live somewhere that has it's act together, overcoming this whole global health crisis, you'll be able to attend in-person events. Such a place is going to be with our friends at the Telluride Horror Show in Colorado.
Passes are on sale now for the 3-day event, taking place this October. If you have a hankering for interacting with someone other than your immediate family and haven't been able to do so because of the pandemic consider escaping to Telluride Horror Show this Autumn.
We will keep you abreast of programming and schedules nearer to the festival dates. Visit telluridehorrorshow.com for more details.
3-Day Passes are now available for Telluride Horror Show, Colorado's first and largest horror film festival which will return in-person October 15-17, 2021.Every year, the festival features the latest and best genre films from around the world and attracts attendees from all over the continent for a gathering in the world-famous mountain resort town of Telluride, Colorado. For three packed days, horror fans experience an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy in Telluride's unique theaters, with many of the films showing for the first time.3-Day Passes provide access to all film screenings and special events, including the annual pig roast, horror trivia, creepy campfire tales, and the closing party.Lodging specials are currently available, making the festival weekend the most affordable time of the year to stay in Telluride.Attendees will be required to follow any and all San Miguel County (Colorado) Public Health Orders that are in place at the time of the festival and/or any health orders put in place by Telluride Horror Show.
