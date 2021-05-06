Telluride Horror Show 2021: Colorado Genre Fest Will be In-Person This Year

October is just long enough away that if you live somewhere that has it's act together, overcoming this whole global health crisis, you'll be able to attend in-person events. Such a place is going to be with our friends at the Telluride Horror Show in Colorado.

Passes are on sale now for the 3-day event, taking place this October. If you have a hankering for interacting with someone other than your immediate family and haven't been able to do so because of the pandemic consider escaping to Telluride Horror Show this Autumn.

We will keep you abreast of programming and schedules nearer to the festival dates. Visit telluridehorrorshow.com for more details.