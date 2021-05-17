SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS: Trailer Rewrites Some of The Deadliest Commando's History

I'm of two minds when it comes to this trailer for the G.I. Joe spinoff movie, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. One, I watch this trailer and this looks big, loud and exciting. It has a lot of swords in it, featured in big set pieces with big computer aided stunts. A very big and loud studio film, perfect for Summers and the resurgeance of the cinemas after a few months of lockdown.

Second, I'm an OG G.I. Joe fan from the very beginning. Watching the cartoon, collecting the toys, sneaking comics into text books at school, the whole shebang. I put the damned Arishikage ninja clan tattoo on my arm and know what the buddhist meaning is for the I-Ching hexagram. Fun fact, of all the people who recognize the tattoo only two friends - in Argentina of all places - recognized it for it's spiritual meaning. I digress. I was an 80s kid and G.I. Joe was everything to me back then.

I have to accept it after seeing this trailer, this will not be my Snake Eyes. This is not the war veteran, disfigured in a helicopter crash, an outsider who finds acceptance in the Arishikage clan and becomes the deadly commando who doesn't speak, because he can't. And let's be fair, what kind of movie would it be if your kids have to look at a disfigured hero who doesn't talk through its run time?

Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas. It's a complete departure from anything he's done so far and he's pretty jazzed about it to, from what he's said in this article from I'm happy for Henry Golding and what this means for his career and for the Asian acting community, for the surprise that awaits his loyal fan base that has grown from his roles onand. It's a complete departure from anything he's done so far and he's pretty jazzed about it to, from what he's said in this article from Variety

“I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different,” Golding said. “To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don’t know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who’s the guy behind the mask and what’s his story?”

So it's not going to be my Snake Eyes movie. And that's okay. This won't completely ruin any memories I have of my favorite Joe. I know what the story is of my Snake Eyes and I'm curious to see what they do with him in this new movie.