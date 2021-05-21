Shudder in June: CAVEAT, THE AMUSEMENT PARK and SUPERDEEP Kick Off Summer of Chills

We're just over a week away from the kick-off of a Summer of Chills over at Shudder. Here is a reminder of what is coming in June, and let us tell you it will be a great month for horror fans.

First of all, the originals premiering this month are all top shelf. June kicks off with Caveat then the recovered Romero film The Amusement Park, followed by Superdeep, An Unquiet Grave and ending with Canadian horror comedy Vicious Fun.

But do not discount the additions to the Shudder library this month either. There's Refn's Neon Deamon, the daddy of all zombie movies Night of the Living Dead, Clint Howard in Evilspeak, the awesome Kiwi horror comedy Housebound, Isaac Ezban's sci-fi horror The Similars, our own Zach Gayne's thriller Homewrecker, and Steven Kostanski's horror flick The Void. Don't rule out the back catalogue!

Everything you need to know about June's program is in the gallery below.