NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY, THE BAD MAN And DEBRIS DOCUMENTAR Coming From TetroVideo This June

For all you lovers of underground and extreme horror pay heed to our words. Our friends at Tetrovideo have announced their June releases.

From the first of June you can order the giallo horror Nightmare Symphony and the extreme horror films The Bad Man and Debris Documentar. We've included the descriptions of all three films in a lovely gallery down below with all the details about each release. There are also trailers for each release too.

This is normally where we tell you that they are NSFW but who is really in the traditional office work space anymore? Time to coin a new term? We'll get back to you on this. Just make sure no one's looking over your shoulder when you watch these.

JUNE 2021 TETROVIDEO RELEASES Nightmare Symphony (Italy - 2020) by Domiziano Cristopharo and Daniele Trani The Bad Man (USA - 2018) by Scott Schirmer Debris Documentar (Germany - 2012) by Marian Dora TetroVideo is proud to present the giallo horror Nightmare Symphony, the psychological horror The Bad Man and the shocking experimental dramatic art film Debris Documentar. Nightmare Symphony is coming to Blu-ray while The Bad Man and Debris Documentar are coming in a limited Digipack edition including a DVD and a Collector's card: only 150 copies for The Bad Man and 300 copies for Marian Dora's film are planned. Released on DVD in 2014 as part of a boxset, Debris Documentar will finally have its own edition and for the first time it will have English, French and Italian subtitles too. All the three titles will be available for pre-order on June 1st.