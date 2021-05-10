NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY, THE BAD MAN And DEBRIS DOCUMENTAR Coming From TetroVideo This June
JUNE 2021 TETROVIDEO RELEASESNightmare Symphony (Italy - 2020) by Domiziano Cristopharo and Daniele TraniThe Bad Man (USA - 2018) by Scott SchirmerDebris Documentar (Germany - 2012) by Marian DoraTetroVideo is proud to present the giallo horror Nightmare Symphony, the psychological horror The Bad Man and the shocking experimental dramatic art film Debris Documentar.Nightmare Symphony is coming to Blu-ray while The Bad Man and Debris Documentar are coming in a limited Digipack edition including a DVD and a Collector's card: only 150 copies for The Bad Man and 300 copies for Marian Dora's film are planned.Released on DVD in 2014 as part of a boxset, Debris Documentar will finally have its own edition and for the first time it will have English, French and Italian subtitles too.All the three titles will be available for pre-order on June 1st.
Nightmare Symphony is a giallo horror film co-directed by Domiziano Cristopharo (House of Flesh Mannequins, Red Krokodil) and Daniele Trani (DOP in “Across the River”).
Produced by Ulkurzu and HH Kosova and written by the well-known italian screenwriter Antonio Tentori (Nightmare Concert, Dracula 3D), Nightmare Symphony is a tribute to Lucio Fulci’s Nightmare Concert/A Cat in the Brain, in which Fulci himself played a tortured horror filmmaker haunted by his own bloody horror film visions.
In Nightmare Symphony, the filmmaker at the center of the story is played by Lady in White director Frank Laloggia: he is a horror director who is struggling to complete his movie, while a series of gruesome murders happen all around him. Eventually he will be forced to face his worst and scariest nightmares.
The film also stars Antonella Salvucci (The Torturer), Antonio Tentori, Poison Rouge (AGP: Sacrifice), Pietro Cinieri, Irene Baruffetti, Edi Hasan Lushi, Halil Budakova and Merita Budakova (Virus: Extreme Contamination).
The practical effects are by Jacopo Tomassini (The Obsessed).
The soundtrack is by Antony Coia (House of Flesh Mannequins) and includes the original main theme by the legendary italian composer Fabio Frizzi (City of the Living Dead, The Beyond).
Nightmare Symphony Bonus Features: Commentary; Interview with Antonella Salvucci; Interview with Antonio Tentori; Interview with Daniele Trani; Photogallery; Behind the Scenes; Original Trailer; Trailer.