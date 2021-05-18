Fantasia Coverage Festival Reviews Anime International Reviews Movie Posters How ScreenAnarchy Works

HAND ROLLED CIGARETTE Trailer Offers Smoke From Hong Kong

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Said to be "a story of how a retired British-Chinese soldier and a marginalized young South Asian man face the plight of being abandoned by society," Hand Rolled Cigarette comes from Hong Kong and offers a smoky atmosphere that looks like clouds of tension are rolling through it.

Actor Chan Kin Long (Port of Call) makes his directorial debut, which he also shared in writing with Ryan Wai-Chun Ling. Lam Ka Tung, Bipin Karma, and Singh Hartihan Bitto star. Edko Films is distributing in Asia; they've set the release for June 17. The poster comes from the official Facebook page.

The trailer is below and paints a dark, noir-ish setting that is quite alluring, if you're in the proper mood for it. The film is rated IIB. Watch the trailer, please, to see for yourself what I mean.

