THRESHOLD: Arrow Video to Release Haunted Road Trip Thriller This May

Our friends at Arrow Video have announced that they are releasing the haunted road trip thriller Threshold on May 3rd. The indie horror film shot on two iPhones will be available on their streaming service to subscribers in the U.S. Canada and the UK.

When a phone call from out of the blue brings Leo (Joey Millin) back into contact with his sister, Virginia (Madison West), long estranged from her family due to years of drug abuse, he arrives to find her alone in a bare apartment in the midst of an apparent overdose. After the convulsions and nausea subside, Virginia insists to Leo that she has been clean for 8 months due to the help of a mysterious group. She confides to her cynical brother that her edginess and paranoia actually stem from a sinister ritual conducted by the group that took her in at her lowest and eventually revealed themselves to be a cult. This curse bound her emotions and physical sensations to a man she has never met before. With his marriage on the rocks, Leo has his own demons to face. Nonetheless, he is reluctantly persuaded by Virginia to embark on a cross-country road trip to track down this shadowy stranger under the caveat that if he's nowhere to be found and it's all in her head, she'll go to rehab. However, as their date with destiny draws nearer, Leo begins to suspect his sister’s tall tale might have some substance.

Even if you're just curious about it Have a look at the trailer below this official announcement. Arrow Video does have a 30-day free trial then it's just a paltry $5 per month after that.