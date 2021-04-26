Thai GHOST LAB Heads to Streaming As Cinemas Close

As cinemas close in Thailand, "a supernatural thriller about experiments that cross the boundaries between life and death" has been acquired by Netflix, per Variety.

Directed by Goff" Paween Purijitpanya, Ghost Lab stars "Tor" Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, "Ice" Paris Intarakomalyasut and "Nychaa" Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich. It comes from GDH 559, which is the Thai studio behind Bad Genius, which I quite liked. The article includes quotes from the filmmakers claiming that it is "bold, original," a good strategy to distinguish it from all those other Thai horror films (*cough cough* -- I need to catch up on recent Thai horror films).

If you have a Netflix subscription, though, you won't have to wait too long to see for yourself: the streamer has set May 26 as its premiere date. To learn more about the broader situation in Thailand and how it has affected film productions and moviegoers, check out the Variety article, which is written by reliably insightful correspondent Patrick Frater.

We also have video below from GDH, published last fall, which gives a behind the scenes look and makes the film look pretty good too.

