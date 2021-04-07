Surreal workplace comedy ALL SORTS makes its World Premiere at the Seattle Int'l Film Fest

ALL SORTS is the perfect film for anyone missing that particular oddness that is the workplace, from the water cooler small talk, to quality time at the photo copier.



Diego, played by Eli Vargas (“Ceasar Chavez”; “You, Me and Dupree”; “Arrested Development”) is desperate – for a job, for excitement, for love. When he gets hired to work by Vasquez, the absurd boss who loves data but can’t type, Diego finds himself in the strange, strange land of Data-Mart. There he meets June (Greena Park, “The Comedown” and “Family From Tang”), an incredibly fast filer, and as the two make their way into the secret world of underground filing, things will never be the same.



Diego agrees to be her coach and manager, and as June rises up through the underground filing ranks, the two begin to fall for each other. But do they really have a shot, or are they just fooling themselves?



ALL SORTS was written & directed by Rick Castaneda, and was shot on location in Yakima and Toppenish, Washington with a diverse cast and crew. It was produced by Vibrant Penguin.



Vibrant Penguin’s goal is to have a theatrical release later this year, before moving to video on demand and DVD sales in 2022. Castañeda’s hope is to put a smile on viewer’s faces during these uncertain times.



“We want to make magic; that’s why we make movies, and that’s especially why we made this movie,” he said.



“This is a very positive movie about love, about friendship, about finding magic in a dim, drab place. We think it will bring smiles to a lot of faces, and really get people to think about their world in a different way.”

The film is available to stream April 8-18 at siff.net.