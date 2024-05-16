FALL 2: Michael and Peter Spierig Tapped to Direct Acrophobic Thriller's Sequel

When it comes to identicial twin directors Michael and Peter Spierig (Undead, Daybreakers, Predestination, Jigsaw) have to be among our favorites. The brothers have been brought on to direct Fall 2, the first sequel to Scott Mann's indie thriller hit, Fall back in 2022. It will be the first of two sequels planned by producer Capstone Global.

Mann has written the sequel with the first flick's co-writer Jonathan Frank. They will return to direct the third installment as well.

Production on the sequel will begin next month.

Following the hugely successful survival thriller Fall released in 2022 by Lionsgate, Fall 2 will reunite producers Mark Lane and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions (47 Meters Down), Capstone’s Christian Mercuri, David Haring, and Scott Mann via the Flawless banner. Dan Asma, John Long, and Roman Viaris will also reunite as Executive Producers alongside Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan. Capstone will finance the sequel, with Fall 2 set to begin shooting in June 2024.

Capstone Global is handling worldwide rights to the franchise.

In late 2023, Capstone Studios greenlit both Fall 2 and Fall 3 under the franchise. Mann will return to write and direct the third installment.

“We’re extremely excited to helm the second instalment of this franchise and bring to life another nail biting, vertigo inducing thrill ride,” said the Spierig Brothers.

Mann added, “I am so proud to hand over the reins to the Spierigs, two highly respected genre directors whose addition will undoubtedly make this follow-up even more of a must-see experience than we already knew it would be. I can’t wait for Flawless to work alongside them, and the rest of our fantastic filmmaking team, to take the Fall franchise to epic new heights.”

Acclaimed aficionados in the genre space, Michael and Peter Spierig are best known for Lionsgate’s Winchester starring Helen Mirren and Sarah Snook and Jigsaw, the eighth film in the Saw series, one of the most successful franchises ever produced. Additional credits include Daybreakers starring Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, Predestination starring Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook, and the award-winning zombie film Undead.

“Fall 2” and “Fall 3” will bring back original characters from the first film, while also leaving room for new ones to be introduced. The first “Fall” followed two best friends who climb 2,000 feet to the top of an abandoned radio tower and find themselves stranded with no way down. Their expert climbing skills are put to the test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights.

The original film was a surprise runaway critical and commercial success. Certified Fresh, and hitting number one in several countries around the world, the movie drew over $20 million in box office from its original modest $3 million budget and was a major hit overseas, including China where it was nominated as best foreign film for a Golden Rooster, China’s version of the Academy Awards®. The original film also leveraged the TrueSync™ technology from Flawless, the leading film technology company pioneering the next generation of entertainment, of which Mann is Co-CEO. TrueSync, a TIME Best Inventions honoree, was used to change expletives spoken in the film by star Virginia Gardner to family-friendly language, which was crucial in securing the film’s successful global release.

Mann is a DGA director, WGA writer, and producer, working with A-list talent on a number of blockbuster films. His credits include “Fall,” “Heist,” “Final Score,” and “The Tournament,” directing talent such as Robert De Niro, Pierce Brosnan, David Bautista, Robert Carlyle, Kate Bosworth, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Bruce Willis. Mann has also been at the forefront of the visual effects domain for over 25 years and has had a lifelong passion for science, innovation, and storytelling. Alongside Co-CEO & Founder Nick Lynes, he is an I-X Fellow of Imperial College London, working with the institution’s cutting-edge AI research center.