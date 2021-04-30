Summer Is Heating Up With Arrow Video This July: TRUE ROMANCE & CAT O'NINE TAILS UHD, DAIMAJIN, Classic Westerns & THRESHOLD

Another month, another bumper crop of Arrow Video releases. This July things are going to get very expensive for film fans with several must-own editions of classic and contemporary films for collectors on both sides of the Atlantic.

First of all, available in the US, UK, and Canada are an impressive selection of fan favorites and one new feature. Dario Argento's The Cat O' Nine Tails makes its 4K UHD debut in an impressive looking limited edition release that looks to pair well with the upcoming UHD set of The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, available with new custom artwork or as an Arrow Store exclusive featuring the original art. Perhaps the most exciting of the month for us, is a brand new limited edition collection of Daiei's Daimajin Trilogy, including all three films with tons of bonus material and a 100 page book! Fans of box sets will also be excited about Vengeance Trails, Four Classic Westerns, which brings a quartet of classic spaghetti westerns in Massacre Time, And God Said to Cain, My Name is Pecos, and Bandidos. And finally for all territories we get Threshold, an innovative new film from co-directors Powell Robinson and Patrick R Young.

The UK will also see the 4K UHD debut of Tony Scott's True Romance, available in both a regular limited edition as well as a Zavvi store exclusive 4K UHD/Blu-ray dual format Steelbook exclusive edition, both packed to the gills with new and archival materials almost guaranteed to make fans smile.

Check out the details below, and don't forget to scroll to the last few slides for the variants on Cat O' Nine Tails and True Romance!

TRUE ROMANCE (UK 4K UHD Blu-ray OR Standard Blu-ray) STEALING. CHEATING. KILLING. WHO SAYS ROMANCE IS DEAD? In 1993, action movie supremo Tony Scott teamed up with a hot new screenwriter named Quentin Tarantino to bring True Romance to the screen, one of the most beloved and widely-quoted films of the decade. Elvis-worshipping comic book store employee Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) is minding his own business at a Sonny Chiba triple bill when Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette) walks into his life – and from then on, the two are inseparable. Within 24 hours, they’re married and on the run after Clarence is forced to kill Alabama’s possessive, psychopathic pimp. Driving a Cadillac across the country from Detroit to Hollywood, the newlyweds plan to sell off a suitcase full of stolen drugs to fund a new life for themselves... but little do they suspect that the cops and the Mafia are closing in on them. Will they escape and make their dream of a happy ending come true? Breathtaking action set pieces and unforgettably snappy dialogue combine with a murderers’ row of sensational performances from a stunning ensemble cast in Scott and Tarantino’s blood-soaked, bullet-riddled valentine, finally restored in dazzling 4K with hours of brilliant bonus features. 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

60-page perfect-bound collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Kim Morgan and Nicholas Clement, a 2008 Maxim oral history featuring interviews with cast and crew, and Edgar Wright’s 2012 eulogy for Tony Scott

Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both cuts

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Audio commentary by director Tony Scott

Audio commentary by writer Quentin Tarantino

Audio commentary by stars Christian Slater & Patricia Arquette

Audio commentary by critic Tim Lucas

Select scene commentaries by stars Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt and Michael Rapaport

Brand new select scene commentary by star Saul Rubinek

New interview with costume designer Susan Becker

New interview with co-editor Michael Tronick

New interview with co-composers Mark Mancina and John Van Tongeren

New interview with Larry Taylor, author of Tony Scott: A Filmmaker on Fire

New interview with Daniel Storm, co-founder of the annual True Romance Fest and owner of the original Cadillac

Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Tony Scott

Alternate ending with optional commentaries by Tony Scott and Quentin Tarantino

Electronic press kit featurettes, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Tony Scott, Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper and Gary Oldman

Trailers and TV spots

Image galleries *** EXTRAS STILL IN PRODUCTION AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE *** THE CAT O' NINE TAILS (US/UK/CAN 4K UHD Blu-ray) Following the success of his debut feature, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, distributor Titanus tasked writer/director Dario Argento with delivering a follow-up in short order. The resulting film, granted a greatly enhanced budget and heralded in its US marketing campaign as “nine times more suspenseful” than its predecessor, was The Cat O’ Nine Tails. When a break-in occurs at a secretive genetics institute, blind puzzle-maker Franco Arnò (Karl Malden, Patton, One-Eyed Jacks), who overheard an attempt to blackmail one of the institute’s scientists shortly before the robbery, teams up with intrepid reporter Carlo Giordani (James Franciscus, Beneath the Planet of the Apes) to crack the case. But before long the bodies begin to pile up and the two amateur sleuths find their own lives imperilled in their search for the truth. And worse still, Lori (Cinzia De Carolis, Cannibal Apocalypse), Franco’s young niece, may also be in killer’s sights… This second entry in the so-called “Animal Trilogy” found Argento further refining his distinctive style and cementing his reputation as the master of the giallo thriller. Co-starring Catherine Spaak (Il Sorpasso) and Rada Rassimov (Baron Blood), and featuring another nerve-jangling score by the great Ennio Morricone (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly), The Cat O’ Nine Tails remains one of Argento’s most suspenseful and underrated films. 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Restored original lossless mono Italian and English soundtracks

English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

Audio commentary by critics Alan Jones and Kim Newman

Nine Lives, an interview with co-writer/director Dario Argento

The Writer O’ Many Tales, an interview with co-writer Dardano Sacchetti

Child Star, an interview with actress Cinzia De Carolis

Giallo in Turin, an interview with production manager Angelo Iacono

Script pages for the lost original ending, translated into English for the first time

Original Italian, international and US theatrical trailers

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring an original essay on the film by Dario Argento, and writing by Barry Forshaw, Troy Howarth and Howard Hughes

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring originally and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative THE DAIMAJIN TRILOGY (US/UK/CAN Blu-ray) THE ANCIENT GOD DAIMAJIN ARISES! The Daimajin Trilogy saw Daiei’s Kyoto studios bringing its own iconic movie monster to life in a unique but short-lived series that transplants the Golem legend to Japan’s Warring States period of the late-16th century. In Daimajin, directed by Kimiyoshi Yasuda (Yokai Monsters, Zatoichi on the Road), the young son and daughter of the benevolent feudal lord Hanabusa flee to the mountains when their parents are slain by the treacherous usurper Odate. Ten years later, when the elderly priestess who has harboured them is also murdered, the rage of the slumbering ancient god that lies beneath the crumbling giant stone idol hidden deep in the forests in the mountains is invoked. In Return of Daimajin, Kenji Misumi (Tale of Zatoichi, Lone Wolf and Cub) brings his usual stylistic flourish, as the wrathful deity is roused from his new home on an island in the middle of a lake by the violent incursions of a vicious warlord. In the final film, Wrath of Daimajin, by veteran jidaigeki director Kazuo Mori, four young boys make a perilous trip to elicit the help of the ancient mountain god in freeing their family members who have been enslaved by a tyrannical lord. Remarkably overlooked in the West, these three thrilling tales of feudal oppression and divine retribution meted out by the iconic stone warrior of the title combine lavish period detail with jaw-dropping special effects. LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS High Definition Blu-rayTM (1080p) presentation of the three Daimajin films

Lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio for all films

Optional English subtitles - Illustrated collector’s 100 page book featuring new essays by Jonathan Clements, Keith Aiken, Ed Godziszewski, Raffael Coronelli, Erik Homenick, Robin Gatto and Kevin Derendorf

Postcards featuring the original Japanese artwork for all three films

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank DISC ONE – DAIMAJIN Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film expert Stuart Galbraith IV

Newly filmed introduction by critic Kim Newman

Bringing the Avenging God to Life, a brand new exclusive video essay about the special effects of the Daimajin films by Japanese film historian Ed Godziszewski

Alternate opening credits for the US release as Majin

The Monster of Terror

Trailers for the original Japanese and US releases

Image gallery DISC TWO – RETURN OF DAIMAJIN Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film experts Tom Mes and Jasper Sharp

My Summer Holidays with Daimajin, a newly filmed interview with Professor Yoneo Ota, director of the Toy Film Museum, Kyoto Film Art Culture Research Institute, about the production of the Daimajin films at Daiei Kyoto

From Storyboard to Screen: Bringing Return of Daimajin to Life, a comparison of several key scenes in Return of Daimajin with the original storyboards

Alternate opening credits for the US release as Return of the Giant Majin

Trailers for the original Japanese and US releases

Image gallery DISC THREE – WRATH OF DAIMAJIN Brand new audio commentary by Asian historian Jonathan Clements

Interview with cinematographer Fujio Morita discussing his career at Daiei and his work on the Daimajin Trilogy

Trailers for the original Japanese release

Image Gallery Vengeance Trails, Four Classic Westerns (US/UK/CANBlu-ray) In the mid-1960s, the runaway success of Sergio Leone’s “Dollars” trilogy gave rise to an explosion of similar productions as filmmakers by the dozen sought to capitalize on this new, uniquely Italian take on the western, characterized by their deeply cynical outlook, morally compromised antiheroes and unflinching depictions savage violence. This specially curated selection gathers together four outstanding examples of the genre from the height of its popularity, all centered around a theme of revenge. In Lucio Fulci’s (Zombie Flesh Eaters) Massacre Time (1966), Franco Nero (Django) and George Hilton (The Case of the Scorpion’s Tail) star as estranged brothers forced to band together against the powerful businessman (Nino Castelnuovo, Strip Nude for Your Killer) and his sadistic son who’ve seized control of their hometown. In Maurizio Lucidi’s (The Sicilian Cross) My Name is Pecos (1966), Robert Woods (Johnny Colt) stars as the eponymous Mexican gunslinger, returning to Houston to settle a long-standing score against the racist gang boss (Pier Paolo Capponi, The Cat O’ Nine Tails) who wiped out his entire family. In Massimo Dallamano’s (What Have You Done to Solange?) Bandidos (1967), Enrico Maria Salerno (Savage Three) plays a former top marksman who, years after being maimed by a former protégé (Venantino Venantini, City of the Living Dead), teams up with a fresh apprentice (Terry Jenkins, Paint Your Wagon) to get his revenge against the man who betrayed him. Finally, in Antonio Margheriti’s (Cannibal Apocalypse) And God Said to Cain (1970), the inimitable Klaus Kinski (Double Face) stars as a man who has spent the last decade in a prison work camp for a crime he didn’t commit and who, upon his release, immediately sets out to wreak vengeance on the men who framed him. Featuring a wealth of key Euro cult talent both behind and in front of the camera, Arrow Video is proud to present these four classic westerns in sparkling high definition restorations, three of them produced specially for this release, alongside a plethora of brand new bonus materials. 4-DISC LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentations of all four films

2K restorations of all four films from the original 35mm camera negatives, with Massacre Time, My Name is Pecos and Bandidos newly restored by Arrow Films for this release

Restored lossless mono Italian and English soundtracks

English subtitles for the Italian soundtracks

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtracks

Galleries for all four films

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by author and critic Howard Hughes

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeves featuring original artwork and a slipcover featuring newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx DISC 1 – MASSACRE TIME Alternate US dub

New commentary by authors and critics C. Courtney Joyner and Henry Parke

New documentary featuring a new video interview with actor Franco Nero and an archival video interview with actor George Hilton

New video interview with film historian Fabio Melelli

Italian trailer DISC 2 – MY NAME IS PECOS New commentary by actor Robert Woods and C. Courtney Joyner

New interview with actor George Eastman

New interview with actress Lucia Modugno

New documentary featuring a new interview with Fabio Melelli and an archival interview with cinematographer Franco Villa

Italian trailer DISC 3 – BANDIDOS New commentary by author and critic Kat Ellinger

New interview with assistant director Luigi Perelli

New interview with actor Gino Barbacane

New interview with Fabio Melelli

Alternate end title sequence DISC 4 – AND GOD SAID TO CAIN New commentary by author and critic Howard Hughes

New documentary featuring a new interview with Fabio Melelli and a new audio interview with actress Marcella Michelangeli

New interview with actor Antonio Cantafora THRESHOLD (US/UK/CAN Blu-ray) When a phone call from out of the blue brings Leo (Joey Millin) back into contact with his sister, Virginia (Madison West), long estranged from her family due to years of drug abuse, he arrives to find her alone in a bare apartment in the midst of an apparent overdose. After the convulsions and nausea subside, Virginia insists to Leo that she has been clean for 8 months due to the help of a mysterious group. She confides to her cynical brother that her edginess and paranoia actually stem from a sinister ritual conducted by the group that took her in at her lowest and eventually revealed themselves to be a cult. This curse bound her emotions and physical sensations to a man she has never met before. With his marriage on the rocks, Leo has his own demons to face. Nonetheless, he is reluctantly persuaded by Virginia to embark on a cross-country road trip to track down this shadowy stranger under the caveat that if he's nowhere to be found and it's all in her head, she'll go to rehab. However, as their date with destiny draws nearer, Leo begins to suspect his sister’s tall tale might have some substance. Threshold, the second feature from co-directors Powell Robinson and Patrick R Young, following their debut Bastard (2015), was improvised and shot on two iPhones over the course of a 12-day road trip with a crew of just three. The result is an inventive and compelling psychological thriller with hints of the supernatural that recalls such indie cult classics as Ben Wheatley’s Kill List (2011) and Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead’s Resolution (2013). SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS High Definition (1080p) Blu-rayTM presentation

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with directors Powell Robinson & Patrick R. Young, producer Lauren Bates and lead actors Joey Millin and Madison West

Brand new audio commentary with directors Powell Robinson & Patrick R Young, and editor William Ford-Conway

Crossing the Threshold, a feature-length documentary on the making of Threshold

Elevating iPhone Footage: Color Correction Breakdown

Something from Nothing: Indie Genre Director Roundtable moderated by Scott Weinberg with directors Powell Robinson & Patrick R Young (Threshold), Brandon Espy (We Follow You), James Byrkit (Coherence), Zach Donahue (The Den) and Elle Callahan (Witch Hunt)

The Power of Indie Horror - Acting for Unconventional Film roundtable discussion moderated by Zena Dixon with the actors Madison West and Joey Millin (Threshold), Kelsey Griswold (Followed), Gabrielle Walsh (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and Ryan Shoos (The Gallows)

The Sounds of Threshold original soundtrack

Threshold original outline script

Trailer and original teaser

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Coffee and Cigarettes FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anton Bitel The Cat O' Nine Tails Original Art Arrow Store Exclusive Variant True Romance 4K UHD/Blu-ray Dial Format Deluxe Steelbook Zavvi UK Exclusive Variant.

