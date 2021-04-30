Summer Is Heating Up With Arrow Video This July: TRUE ROMANCE & CAT O'NINE TAILS UHD, DAIMAJIN, Classic Westerns & THRESHOLD
Another month, another bumper crop of Arrow Video releases. This July things are going to get very expensive for film fans with several must-own editions of classic and contemporary films for collectors on both sides of the Atlantic.
First of all, available in the US, UK, and Canada are an impressive selection of fan favorites and one new feature. Dario Argento's The Cat O' Nine Tails makes its 4K UHD debut in an impressive looking limited edition release that looks to pair well with the upcoming UHD set of The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, available with new custom artwork or as an Arrow Store exclusive featuring the original art. Perhaps the most exciting of the month for us, is a brand new limited edition collection of Daiei's Daimajin Trilogy, including all three films with tons of bonus material and a 100 page book! Fans of box sets will also be excited about Vengeance Trails, Four Classic Westerns, which brings a quartet of classic spaghetti westerns in Massacre Time, And God Said to Cain, My Name is Pecos, and Bandidos. And finally for all territories we get Threshold, an innovative new film from co-directors Powell Robinson and Patrick R Young.
The UK will also see the 4K UHD debut of Tony Scott's True Romance, available in both a regular limited edition as well as a Zavvi store exclusive 4K UHD/Blu-ray dual format Steelbook exclusive edition, both packed to the gills with new and archival materials almost guaranteed to make fans smile.
Check out the details below, and don't forget to scroll to the last few slides for the variants on Cat O' Nine Tails and True Romance!
TRUE ROMANCE (UK 4K UHD Blu-ray OR Standard Blu-ray)
STEALING. CHEATING. KILLING. WHO SAYS ROMANCE IS DEAD?
In 1993, action movie supremo Tony Scott teamed up with a hot new screenwriter named Quentin Tarantino to bring True Romance to the screen, one of the most beloved and widely-quoted films of the decade.
Elvis-worshipping comic book store employee Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) is minding his own business at a Sonny Chiba triple bill when Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette) walks into his life – and from then on, the two are inseparable. Within 24 hours, they’re married and on the run after Clarence is forced to kill Alabama’s possessive, psychopathic pimp. Driving a Cadillac across the country from Detroit to Hollywood, the newlyweds plan to sell off a suitcase full of stolen drugs to fund a new life for themselves... but little do they suspect that the cops and the Mafia are closing in on them. Will they escape and make their dream of a happy ending come true?
Breathtaking action set pieces and unforgettably snappy dialogue combine with a murderers’ row of sensational performances from a stunning ensemble cast in Scott and Tarantino’s blood-soaked, bullet-riddled valentine, finally restored in dazzling 4K with hours of brilliant bonus features.
4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films
- Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
- 60-page perfect-bound collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Kim Morgan and Nicholas Clement, a 2008 Maxim oral history featuring interviews with cast and crew, and Edgar Wright’s 2012 eulogy for Tony Scott
- Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both cuts
- Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Audio commentary by director Tony Scott
- Audio commentary by writer Quentin Tarantino
- Audio commentary by stars Christian Slater & Patricia Arquette
- Audio commentary by critic Tim Lucas
- Select scene commentaries by stars Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt and Michael Rapaport
- Brand new select scene commentary by star Saul Rubinek
- New interview with costume designer Susan Becker
- New interview with co-editor Michael Tronick
- New interview with co-composers Mark Mancina and John Van Tongeren
- New interview with Larry Taylor, author of Tony Scott: A Filmmaker on Fire
- New interview with Daniel Storm, co-founder of the annual True Romance Fest and owner of the original Cadillac
- Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Tony Scott
- Alternate ending with optional commentaries by Tony Scott and Quentin Tarantino
- Electronic press kit featurettes, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Tony Scott, Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper and Gary Oldman
- Trailers and TV spots
- Image galleries
*** EXTRAS STILL IN PRODUCTION AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE ***