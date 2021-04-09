Review: THE NEVERS, Don't Call It a Comeback, They've Been Here For Years

Joss Whedon’s (Avengers, Firefly, Angel, Buffy, the Vampire Slayer) banishment from public life has been as swift as it has been brutal. By all accounts, Whedon’s fall from professional grace was well-deserved.

After the box-office failure and critical drubbing of Whedon's rushed revamp of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the subsequent cancelation of his big-screen Batgirl adaptation, Whedon’s ill-fated attempt to rehabilitate his professional reputation by creating and overseeing a new series for Warner Bros./HBO Max, The Nevers, an X-Men-themed, female-centered, Victorian Era-set science-fiction/action-fantasy, floundered in mid-production when credible accusations of current and decades-old workplace harassment and mistreatment flooded social media and entertainment sites, leaving Warner Bros. with little alternative but to force Whedon’s departure via a face-saving resignation.

Despite a sprawling cast of dozens and not hundreds, an impressionistic, semi-coherent prologue set in 1896 that covers the seemingly inexplicable event that gave select Londoners, mostly women, marginalized, non-Caucasian immigrants, and the poor, the equivalent of superpowers, The Nevers skips ahead three years as the engaging central leads, Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a woman gifted with a combination of foresight (“rippling”) and videogame-quality fight moves, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a one-woman steampunk inventor who can “see energy.” Together, they make a formidable duo, using their combined skills to save young, gifted women (“touched”) from, among other things, religious superstition that treats difference of any kind as the Devil’s work, and bringing them back to live, work, and presumably thrive in Professor Charles Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.



No, that's not quite correct, but Whedon obviously modeled the female-centered orphanage at the center of The Nevers, funded by a benevolent aristocrat in a wheelchair, Lavinia Bidlow (Olivia Williams), on the X-Men academy, a safe space, a sanctuary from the slings and arrows of the outside world. (Not coincidentally, Whedon wrote a well-respected run on the Astonishing X-Men comic-book series more than a decade ago.) For the “touched,” great power might come with great responsibility, but they also live in a hostile, cruel world that doesn’t understand them.

At least initially, though, Amalia, Penance, and their benefactor aren’t concerned with protecting humanity or saving the world, but on saving and protecting others like them, including the target of their first onscreen mission, Myrtle Haplisch (Viola Prettejohn), a young woman who can speak in tongues (actually a polyglot of multiple languages), convincing her parents she’s been corrupted by the Devil, reason enough for Myrtle’s parents to quietly acquiesce to their daughter’s permanent departure from their lives.



Before they can retrieve Myrtle, however, Amalia and Penance find themselves beset by masked, robed men, representative of another, shadowy organization that wants Myrtle and others like her for predictably nefarious ends. They succeed in saving Myrtle, but others aren’t so lucky, their grisly fates orchestrated by a not-quite-mad scientist, Edmund Hague (Denis O’Hare), with a trepanation fixation and a penchant for talking to himself, and a mysterious benefactor of his own. Hague represents just one threat to the “touched,” possibly even a minor one, less a menace that an obstacle Amalia and Penance will have to overcome or push aside when the central plot makes him a more active hindrance to their goals.



In the pilot episode, Whedon introduces a handful of old, white men, reactionary representatives of the British Empire, sitting around a table, discussing the potentially existential threat the “touched” represent to them, their privileged way of life, and the patriarchal power structure that sustains them. Their de facto leader, Lord Massen (Pip Torrens), puts in motion a plan that may or may not play a key role in the increasing danger Amalia, Penance, and the others face.

At least initially, however, Lord Massen remains on the sidelines, teasing things to come in later episodes while The Nevers focuses on various other subplots, including Maladie (Amy Manson), a flamboyant serial killer with a God obsession, Hugo Swann (James Norton), a frequently naked, decadent aristocrat who pulls Lavinia’s younger brother, Augustus Bidlow (Tom Riley), into a scheme to commoditize Swann's underground sex cult into a capitalistic venture.



That doesn’t even begin to cover Amalia’s intriguing relationship with Horatio Cousens (Zackary Momoh), a doctor with literally healing hands, Frank Mundi (Ben Chaplin), a perpetually surly, mustached Scotland Yard detective tasked with stopping Maladie’s rampage, or Mary Brighton (Eleanor Tomlinson), a background opera singer with a secret and not coincidentally Mundi’s ex-fiancee, or the ever-expanding cast of “touched” characters, each with their own special, unique gift/curse (some, to be fair, far more interesting than others), that wend and weave their way into the central storyline or one of the seemingly tangential, marginal subplots that Whedon’s successors will pay off over the densely threaded remaining episodes.



Not surprisingly, The Nevers feels like way too much way too soon. Spoiler: It is. Emphasizing speed and quantity over pacing and quality, Whedon introduces too many characters too quickly. Likewise with the multiple subplots that feel shoehorned into the early episodes, presumably less out of necessity than out of a fear that any other alternative will lead to declining audience interest.

Right or wrong, outside of Amalia, Penance, and maybe one or two others, the characters in The Nevers are rushed through major and minor plot beats with minimal if any, development. Too often, characters feel like placeholders, compelling individual performers to add nuance and shading where the dialogue, set-ups, and action give them nothing.



And while Amalia and Penance manage to get a few choice bits of Whedonesque dialogue, it’s Swann who gets the lion’s share of pithy, quippy lines, reminding us that when Whedon was at his best one or two decades ago, he could drop dialogue filled with humor, pathos, and insight. That Whedon may be gone now, but hopefully new showrunner Philippa Goslett (Mary Magdalene, How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Little Ashes) will deliver not just memorable dialogue, but the rousing, thrilling conclusion Amalia, Penance, and Ms. Lavinia Bidlow’s School for the Positively, Truly Gifted (not its actual in-series name) deserve.

Due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Nevers will be released into two parts, six and four episodes respectively. Episodes 1-6 will premiere on subsequent Sunday nights beginning April 11 on HBO and HBO Max. The remaining episodes will air at a later date.