LOVE DEATH AND ROBOTS: VOL 2 Trailer, First Look And Release Date Announced For Netflix's Animated Anthology Series

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Good news for fans of the animated anthology series Love Death & Robots, volume two is on its way this May on Netflix. The trailer was revealed today, along with a couple first look photos. Check them out below. 
 
The list of all the episodes and their creators are included with the press release. Series creator Tim Miller directs an episode based on the work of British satarist J.G. Ballard (High Rise). His Supervising Director Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3) will direct an episode from a story by Paolo Bacigalupi who wrote tow of my favorite sci-fi novels recently, The Windup Girl and The Water Knife. One of my favorite authors of all time is Joe Lansdale so I am also chuffed that there is an episode based on his work too. 
 
Volume two bows on May 14th, globally on Netflix. The press release follows. 
 
Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming installment of Love Death & Robots, the Emmy-Awarding winning animated adult anthology launching May 14th globally. The upcoming installment will include eight new animated shorts followed by a third installment featuring eight more coming in 2022.
 
Love Death & Robots is a blast of the future with its roots deep in the past. Show creator Tim Miller teamed up with director David Fincher after years of wanting to make adult animated features and short films at his animation house Blur Studio. When his directorial debut Deadpool hit big, they saw their opportunity and the anthology series found a natural home at Netflix. “We couldn’t have been happier at the response to the show,” recalls Miller, of the excitement around season one and the appetite for more. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans David and I hoped for, but for many long years had been told wouldn’t happen.”
 
For volume two, Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as Supervising Director. The Oscar-nominated director has vast animation experience – having worked in the industry for years and helmed Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. “It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game,” says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, “Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story.”
 
CREDITS:
 
Automated Customer Service
(10 minutes)
Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)
Animation Company: Atoll Studio
Based on a story by: John Scalzi
 
Ice
(10 minutes)
Directed by Robert Valley Animation Company: Passion Pictures
Based on a story by: Rich Larson
 
Pop Squad
(15 minutes)
Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi
 
Snow in the Desert
(15 minutes)
Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere
Animation Company: Unit Image
Based on a story by: Neal Asher
 
The Tall Grass
(8 minutes)
Directed by Simon OttoA
Animation Company: Axis Animation
Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale
 
All Through the House
(4 minutes)
Directed by Elliot Dear
Animation Company: Blink Industries
Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans
 
Life Hutch
(10 minutes)
Directed by Alex Beaty
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison
 
The Drowned Giant
(10 minutes)
Directed by Tim Miller
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: J.G. Ballard
 
