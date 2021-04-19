LOVE DEATH AND ROBOTS: VOL 2 Trailer, First Look And Release Date Announced For Netflix's Animated Anthology Series

Good news for fans of the animated anthology series Love Death & Robots, volume two is on its way this May on Netflix. The trailer was revealed today, along with a couple first look photos. Check them out below.

The list of all the episodes and their creators are included with the press release. Series creator Tim Miller directs an episode based on the work of British satarist J.G. Ballard (High Rise). His Supervising Director Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3) will direct an episode from a story by Paolo Bacigalupi who wrote tow of my favorite sci-fi novels recently, The Windup Girl and The Water Knife. One of my favorite authors of all time is Joe Lansdale so I am also chuffed that there is an episode based on his work too.

Volume two bows on May 14th, globally on Netflix. The press release follows.