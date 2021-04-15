KILLER AMONG US Exclusive Clip: Don't Scream

Charles Scharfman's feature film debut, the crime thriller Killer Among Us, will be in open cinemas and on demand this Friday.

On the 4th of July, a rookie female cop partners with a veteran detective to save the life of a high-school student from a radicalized serial killer.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. In it, serial killer Vince has taken his next victim Ricki back to his hideout. Ricki will soon learn that this is not Vince's first rodeo.