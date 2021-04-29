Fantasia Coverage Action Movies Cult Movies International News Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Frontières 2021: Thirteen Projects in Frontières Platform at Cannes Announced
Yesterday our friends at Frontières announced the program for this year's Frontières Platform taking place during the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes in July.
Seven projects will present at the Buyers Showcase, looking for sales agents, buyers and festival programming. The other six projects will participate in the Proof of Concept Presentation , presenting proofs of concepts to potential production partners.
One of the projects in the Buyers Showcase is from Lake Bodem director Taneli Mustonen. The Finnish director presented their latest project The Twin at Frontieres Market in Montreal back in 2018. The system works!
All the projects participating in the Frontières Platform are listed in the announcement below. Announcements never come with any logline or short synopsis for each film so we don't know what we should be excited about or tout as the next big thing. We will know what catches buyers and producers eyes as the market progresses.
Good luck to everyone presenting.
MARCHÉ DU FILM ANNOUNCES 13 GENRE PROJECTSSELECTED FOR FRONTIÈRES PLATFORMThe Frontières Platform in Cannes will return to the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes for a fourth year, presenting 13 genre projects to the industry on July 10th and 11th, 2021. As a co-presentation between the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, the Frontières Platform activities will include Proof of Concept presentations for projects in the advanced stages of financing, and the Buyers Showcase for films that are in post-production or have recently been completed.We are thrilled to announce the selection of seven films for the Buyers Showcase which will take place on Sunday, July 11th, 2021 at 4pm. Producers will screen footage for potential buyers, sales agents, and festival programmers. Despite the pandemic, filmmakers around the world have been very prolific and we are proud to offer Marché du Film participants a first look at a variety of projects such as the very first Anime presented at Frontières, an Austrian Sci-Fi film, as well as a new Vampire movie from a Frontières Alumnus.The Frontières Proof of Concept Presentation, held Saturday July 10th, 2021 at 10am, will showcase six projects from Scandinavian, Italian and North American filmmakers who will present their completed teaser trailers to prospective partners.Among these fantastic projects, three represent Canada and five are, or will be directed by female filmmakers.The Frontières Platform in Cannes is funded by the Government of Canada, with the major support of Wallimage, the Netherlands Film Fund, Telefilm Canada, and SODEC.Frontières Platform in Cannes: Complete List of ProjectsBUYERS SHOWCASEESLUNA: THE CROWN OF BABYLON (Canada)Director: Denver JacksonProducer: Daniel HoggGenre: AnimeKICKING BLOOD (Canada)Director: Blaine ThurierProducer: Jennifer JonasGenre: HorrorRUBIKON (Austria)Director: Magdalena LauritschProducers: Loredana Rehekampff, Andreas Schmied, Klaus GrafSales Agent: ARRI WorldsalesGenre: Science FictionSUBJECT (Australia)Director: Tristan BarrProducer: David Gim, Tristan BarrGenre: HorrorTHE CREEPS (Finland)Director: Marko MäkilaaksoProducers: Miika J. Norvanto, Timo PuustinenSales Agent: Raven Banner EntertainmentGenre: Horror ComedyTHE TWIN (Finland, Estonia)Director: Taneli MustonenProducer: Aleksi HyvärinenSales Agent: Film ConstellationGenre: HorrorTWISTED (Denmark)Director: Vibeke MuasyaProducers: Lene Børglum, Vibeke MuasyaGenre: Dark ThrillerPROOF OF CONCEPT PRESENTATIONALL THE NAMES WE BURIED (USA)Director: Thomas TorreyProducers: Thomas Torrey, Noah Lang, Chadd Harbold, Sam FrohmanSales Agent: ICM PartnersGenre: ThrillerBEASTS OF PREY (Italy)Director: Andrea CorsiniProducer: Giorgia Maria Priolo, Francesco GrisiGenre: Psychological Horror, DramaDRAVEN (UK, Sweden, Norway, Finland)Director: Sonny Laguna & Tommy WicklundProducers: Rachel Richardson-Jones, Sean Wheelan, David LiljebladGenre: HorrorLONG DAYS (USA)Director: Adam KelemanProducer: Eric SchultzGenre: Thriller, HorrorSUPERPOSITION (Denmark)Director: Karoline LyngbyeProducer: Amalie Lyngbo QuistSales Agent: Trust NordiskGenre: ThrillerTHE ISLAND BETWEEN TIDES (Canada)Directors: Austin Andrews & Andrew HolmesProducers: Austin Andrews, Andrew Holmes, Josh HuculiakGenre: Gothic Horror
