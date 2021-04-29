Frontières 2021: Thirteen Projects in Frontières Platform at Cannes Announced

Yesterday our friends at Frontières announced the program for this year's Frontières Platform taking place during the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes in July.

Seven projects will present at the Buyers Showcase, looking for sales agents, buyers and festival programming. The other six projects will participate in the Proof of Concept Presentation , presenting proofs of concepts to potential production partners.

One of the projects in the Buyers Showcase is from Lake Bodem director Taneli Mustonen. The Finnish director presented their latest project The Twin at Frontieres Market in Montreal back in 2018. The system works!

All the projects participating in the Frontières Platform are listed in the announcement below. Announcements never come with any logline or short synopsis for each film so we don't know what we should be excited about or tout as the next big thing. We will know what catches buyers and producers eyes as the market progresses.

Good luck to everyone presenting.