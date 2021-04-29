Fantasia Coverage Action Movies Cult Movies International News Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Frontières 2021: Thirteen Projects in Frontières Platform at Cannes Announced

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
Frontières 2021: Thirteen Projects in Frontières Platform at Cannes Announced
Yesterday our friends at Frontières announced the program for this year's Frontières Platform taking place during the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes in July. 
 
Seven projects will present at the Buyers Showcase, looking for sales agents, buyers and festival programming. The other six projects will participate in the Proof of Concept Presentation , presenting proofs of concepts to potential production partners. 
 
One of the projects in the Buyers Showcase is from Lake Bodem director Taneli Mustonen. The Finnish director presented their latest project The Twin at Frontieres Market in Montreal back in 2018. The system works! 
 
All the projects participating in the Frontières Platform are listed in the announcement below. Announcements never come with any logline or short synopsis for each film so we don't know what we should be excited about or tout as the next big thing. We will know what catches buyers and producers eyes as the market progresses. 
 
Good luck to everyone presenting. 
 
MARCHÉ DU FILM ANNOUNCES 13 GENRE PROJECTS
SELECTED FOR FRONTIÈRES PLATFORM
 
The Frontières Platform in Cannes will return to the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes for a fourth year, presenting 13 genre projects to the industry on July 10th and 11th, 2021. As a co-presentation between the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, the Frontières Platform activities will include Proof of Concept presentations for projects in the advanced stages of financing, and the Buyers Showcase for films that are in post-production or have recently been completed.
 
We are thrilled to announce the selection of seven films for the Buyers Showcase which will take place on Sunday, July 11th, 2021 at 4pm. Producers will screen footage for potential buyers, sales agents, and festival programmers. Despite the pandemic, filmmakers around the world have been very prolific and we are proud to offer Marché du Film participants a first look at a variety of projects such as the very first Anime presented at Frontières, an Austrian Sci-Fi film, as well as a new Vampire movie from a Frontières Alumnus.
 
The Frontières Proof of Concept Presentation, held Saturday July 10th, 2021 at 10am, will showcase six projects from Scandinavian, Italian and North American filmmakers who will present their completed teaser trailers to prospective partners.
 
Among these fantastic projects, three represent Canada and five are, or will be directed by female filmmakers.
 
The Frontières Platform in Cannes is funded by the Government of Canada, with the major support of Wallimage, the Netherlands Film Fund, Telefilm Canada,  and SODEC.
 
Frontières Platform in Cannes: Complete List of Projects
 
BUYERS SHOWCASE
 
ESLUNA: THE CROWN OF BABYLON (Canada)
Director: Denver Jackson
Producer: Daniel Hogg
Genre: Anime
 
KICKING BLOOD  (Canada)
Director: Blaine Thurier
Producer: Jennifer Jonas
Genre: Horror
 
RUBIKON  (Austria)
Director: Magdalena Lauritsch
Producers: Loredana Rehekampff, Andreas Schmied, Klaus Graf
Sales Agent: ARRI Worldsales
Genre: Science Fiction
 
SUBJECT (Australia)
Director: Tristan Barr
Producer: David Gim, Tristan Barr
Genre: Horror
 
THE CREEPS  (Finland)
Director: Marko Mäkilaakso
Producers: Miika J. Norvanto, Timo Puustinen
Sales Agent: Raven Banner Entertainment
Genre: Horror Comedy
 
THE TWIN (Finland, Estonia)
Director: Taneli Mustonen
Producer: Aleksi Hyvärinen
Sales Agent: Film Constellation
Genre: Horror
 
TWISTED (Denmark)
Director: Vibeke Muasya
Producers: Lene Børglum, Vibeke Muasya
Genre: Dark Thriller
 
PROOF OF CONCEPT PRESENTATION
 
ALL THE NAMES WE BURIED (USA)
Director: Thomas Torrey
Producers: Thomas Torrey, Noah Lang, Chadd Harbold, Sam Frohman
Sales Agent: ICM Partners
Genre: Thriller
 
BEASTS OF PREY (Italy)
Director: Andrea Corsini
Producer: Giorgia Maria Priolo, Francesco Grisi
Genre: Psychological Horror, Drama
 
DRAVEN (UK, Sweden, Norway, Finland)
Director: Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wicklund
Producers: Rachel Richardson-Jones, Sean Wheelan, David Liljeblad
Genre: Horror
 
LONG DAYS (USA)
Director: Adam Keleman
Producer: Eric Schultz
Genre: Thriller, Horror
 
SUPERPOSITION (Denmark)
Director: Karoline Lyngbye
Producer: Amalie Lyngbo Quist
Sales Agent: Trust Nordisk
Genre: Thriller
 
THE ISLAND BETWEEN TIDES (Canada)
Directors: Austin Andrews & Andrew Holmes
Producers: Austin Andrews, Andrew Holmes, Josh Huculiak
Genre: Gothic Horror
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.