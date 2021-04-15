Criterion in July 2021: DEEP COVER, WORKING GIRLS, MIRROR and More

Bill Duke's Deep Cover, Lizzie Borden's Working Girls, and Andrei Tarkovsky's Mirror lead the class of July 2010 from the Criterion Collection.

In keeping with the season, Jacques Deray's La piscine is also on the release slate, along with Howard Hawks' Bringing Up Baby.

The first two titles are the ones that have already stirred up quick interest on social media; they are the kind of films that devoted adherents have dreamed of receiving "the Criterion treatment," though never quite imagining the reality. Deep Cover, especially. Here's the official description, if you've never had the pure satisfaction of seeing it for yourself:

"Film noir hits the mean streets of 1990s Los Angeles in this stylish and subversive underworld odyssey from veteran actor-director Bill Duke. Laurence Fishburne stars as Russell Stevens/John Hull, a police officer who goes undercover as the partner of a dangerously ambitious cocaine trafficker (Jeff Goldblum) in order to infiltrate and bring down a powerful Latin American drug ring operating in LA. But the further Stevens descends into this ruthless world of money, violence, and power, the more disillusioned he becomes--and the harder to make out the line between right and wrong, crime and justice.

"Steeped in shadowy, neon-soaked atmosphere and featuring Dr. Dre's debut solo single, this unsung gem of the nineties' Black cinema explosion delivers a riveting character study and sleek action thrills alongside a furious moral indictment of America and the devastating failures of the war on drugs."

Please do not resort to theft or robbery to pay for any of these highly-coveted releases. (Trailers below are only included to give you an idea of the films; I'm positive that they will each look better on Criterion.) You still have time to save up money to purchase what you would like to buy. Visit the official Criterion site on all the upcoming releases.

