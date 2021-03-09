Berlin / EFM Coverage Top 10 Lists Festival Reviews Hollywood Features International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
MONSTERS AND KILLERS (Asesinos y Monstruos): The Debut Graphic Novel From Chilean Filmmaker Patricio Valladares
We're going to change it up for a moment and talk graphic novels. One graphic novel in particular, only because it's from a friend of ours in Chile, filmmaker Patricio Valladares, so it's easy enough to extend him the favor and give him a shout out.
This 26th march, the debut back to comic book world from chilean filmmaker Patricio Valladares with MONSTERS AND KILLERS (Asesinos y Monstruos) will be available on digital for all latin america via amazon kindle, and soon on comixology.com for North America.Monsters and Killers is a brand new and terrifying graphic novel from Chilean filmmaker (Hidden In The Woods, Nightworld). The book follows the tale of an aging hitman living out his days in the Chilean country that is tormented each night by horrifying creatures of the night. This is the ultimate comic for fright fans!
Over the years we've reported on Valladares' films (Embryo, Downhill, Hidden in the Woods, Toro Loco: Bloodthirsty) and he's come to us to let us know that his debut graphic novel Monsters and Killers (Asesinos y Monstruos) will be available on Kindle throughout Latin America on March 26th and later on Comixology.com.
Dialogue will be en espanol y ingles though I'm told it's more of a visual treat then a literary one. Check out the panel down below to see an example of Valladares' work.
