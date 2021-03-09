MONSTERS AND KILLERS (Asesinos y Monstruos): The Debut Graphic Novel From Chilean Filmmaker Patricio Valladares

This 26th march, the debut back to comic book world from chilean filmmaker Patricio Valladares with MONSTERS AND KILLERS (Asesinos y Monstruos) will be available on digital for all latin america via amazon kindle, and soon on comixology.com for North America.

Monsters and Killers is a brand new and terrifying graphic novel from Chilean filmmaker (Hidden In The Woods, Nightworld). The book follows the tale of an aging hitman living out his days in the Chilean country that is tormented each night by horrifying creatures of the night. This is the ultimate comic for fright fans!