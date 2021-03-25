IN THE EARTH Trailer: Ben Wheatley's Eco-Horror, in Cinemas This April, From Neon

Wasting no time since its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year, Neon is preparing to release Ben Wheatley's eco-horror In The Earth in cinemas on April 23rd. They released the trailer today, which you will find below.

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

Our own Mel Valentin caught In The Earth during Sundance this year. You can find his full review here, below is an excerpt.

...writer-director Ben Wheatley (High Rise, A Field in England, The Kill List), no slouch when it comes to making trippy, disturbing micro-budget thrillers on super-tight schedules, decided to step back into his genre roots (and boots) and wrote and directed In the Earth, an eco-horror-thriller shot in 15 days that’s something of a return to genre form...

More character posters are in the mini gallery below the trailer. In The Earth stars Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires and Reece Shearsmith.