HERE ARE THE YOUNG MEN Exclusive U.S. Trailer Debut: Irish Teens Fall Into Shocking Acts

We are pleased to present the U.S. trailer debut for a drama from Ireland that looks searing and dangerous: Here Are the Young Men.

The official synopsis describes it thusly: "Based on the acclaimed novel by Rob Doyle, Here Are the Young Men catalogs the last hurrah of three high school graduates intent on celebrating their newfound freedom with an epic, debaucherous bender. However, when a horrible accident sends them spiraling, the trio must grapple with the most daunting challenge of their lives: facing their own inner demons."

Dean-Charles Chapman (1917, Game of Thrones), Finn Cole (Slaughterhouse Rulez), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit, The New Mutants, Emma), Ferdia Walsh Peelo (Vikings) and Travis FimmeI (Vikings, Warcraft) star. Eoin Macken directed. Well Go USA Entertainment is releasing it digitally on April 27.

This film appears to fall solidly within my (admittedly) small sphere of immediate, and keen, interest: Signs of surging social disobedience? Check. Looks like a slam-bang thrill ride? Check. Actors I like to watch, doing things I haven't seen before? Check. And I love the line that ATJ delivers with aplomb: "Has anyone ever told you that you have an extremely punchable face?"

