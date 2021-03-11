EMBRYO Trailer: Patricio Valladares' Horror Flick is Coming to Digital, April 6th From Uncork'd

Patricio Valladares' Embryo has been a long time coming. We've been reporting on it since, what, 2018? It finally premiered at Frightfest last year where it was promptly picked up by Uncork'd Entertainment. They're ready to release Embryo on digital on April 6th so it's trailer time! Check it out below.

Kevin and his girlfriend Evelyn are camping in the woods when she is abducted and impregnated by otherworldly beings. As the entity inside her begins to grow at a rapid rate, Evelyn’s cravings can only be satiated by the taste of human flesh. When she brutally attacks a doctor, they go on the run to the big city where they can find help to remove the embryo that is slowly taking over Evelyn’s body.

Romina Perazzo, Domingo Guzmán, Carolina Escobar, Cristian Cuentrejoa, Evelyn Belmar, Paulina Facuse, Yuri Caceres, Giordano Rossi, and Serge François star in Embryo, on Digital April 6.