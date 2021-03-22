BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves to Star in Adaptation of His Comic at Netflix

Well, here is Netflix's next instant hit. BRZRKR, the new limited comic book series from Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt will be adapted to a live-action film and animated series at the streaming service. The first issue just came out at the beginning of the month (it's in my pull pile, yeah!) but BOOM! Studios who publishes the book has a first-look deal for live action and animated television series with Netflix.

“BRZRKR” is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence, and how to end it. TheWrap

The combination of Reeves, ultra-violence and a story that spans the ages is too good for any studio to pass up. Reeves will also voice his character in the follow up animated series that will explore more of the world of B. No word on production but the report from TheWrap also says that Reeves is about to head into production on John Wick 4 so don't expect anything for a while. But pick up the book if you can. It's good stuff.