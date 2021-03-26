Berlin / EFM Coverage Indie Interviews Fantasy Movies Hollywood News Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works

Arrow Video Brings Argento's Debut To UHD, Italian Crime Films, MAJOR DUNDEE, THE STYLIST, & Classic Masamura To Blu This June.

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Dario Argento's stunning debut, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, flies onto 4K UHD for the first time through Arrow Video, and that's only the beginning! Also coming this summer is an incredible box set of Italian crime films called Years of Lead featuring Like Rabid Dogs, Savage Three, No, The Case is Happily Resolved, Colt 38, and Highway Racer. Add to those a limited edition Blu-ray set of Sam Peckinpah's Major Dundee, and Masumura Yasuzo's Irezumi, and The Stylist, director Jill Gevargizian's gorgeous debut, it's going to be an expensive month for collectors. 

Thankfully, the entirety of the June slate is going to be available in the US, Canada, and UK, so no importing necessary in those territories! Check out the details in the gallery below.

THE BIRD WITH THE CRYSTAL PLUMAGE (US/UK/CAN) Limited Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray

In 1970, young first-time director Dario Argento (Deep RedSuspiria) made his indelible mark on Italian cinema with The Bird with the Crystal Plumage – a film which redefined the ‘giallo’ genre of murder-mystery thrillers and catapulted him to international stardom.

Sam Dalmas (Tony Musante, We Own the Night), an American writer living in Rome, inadvertently witnesses a brutal attack on a woman (Eva Renzi, Funeral in Berlin) in a modern art gallery. Powerless to help, he grows increasingly obsessed with the incident. Convinced that something he saw that night holds the key to identifying the maniac terrorizing Rome, he launches his own investigation parallel to that of the police, heedless of the danger to both himself and his girlfriend Giulia (Suzy Kendall, Spasmo)…

A staggeringly assured debut, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage establishes the key traits that would define Argento’s filmography, including lavish visuals and a flare for wildly inventive, brutal scenes of violence. With sumptuous cinematography by Vittorio Storaro (Apocalypse Now) and a seductive score by legendary composer Ennio Morricone (Once Upon a Time in the West), this landmark film has never looked or sounded better in this brand new 4K Ultra HD presentation from Arrow Video!

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Restored original lossless mono Italian and English soundtracks
  • English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
  • Audio commentary by Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse: 50 Years of Italian Giallo Films
  • Black Gloves and Screaming Mimis, an interview with author and critic Kat Ellinger exploring the film’s themes and its relationship to both the giallo and Fredric Brown’s novel The Screaming Mimi
  • The Power of Perception, a visual essay on the cinema of Dario Argento by Alexanda Heller-Nicholas, author of Devil’s Advocates: Suspiria and The Giallo Canvas: Art, Excess and Horror Cinema, reflecting on the recurring theme of perception and the role of art in Argento’s filmography
  • Crystal Nightmare, an interview with writer/director Dario Argento
  • An Argento Icon, an interview with actor Gildo Di Marco
  • Eva’s Talking, an archival interview with actor Eva Renzi
  • Original Italian and international theatrical trailers
  • 2017 Texas Frightmare trailer
  • Image galleries
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Howard Hughes and Jack Seabrook, and a new essay by Rachael Nisbet
  • Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative
  • Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards
  • Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring originally and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative
