Slamdance 2021: MAN UNDER TABLE, Trailer Premiere For Noel Taylor's Absurdist Comedy

Man Under Table or: I'm Writing a Movie is all set to have its World Premiere during the virtual edition of the 2021 Slamdance Film Festival. It is participating in the Narrative Feature section and will be available on demand between February 12th and the 25th.

We are pleased to have been asked to premiere the trailer for you this morning. Check it out down below.

Set against the backdrop of a comically surreal and anachronistic Los Angeles, a beleaguered young man tries to write a movie but instead gets pulled into everyone else's projects as he hallucinates his way through a bizarre indie film scene. “Guy” is writing a movie, or so he claims numerous times in bars, parties, pretty much wherever he can. Guy eventually stumbles onto a hodgepodge of filmmakers including an Indie Darling and her lackey, and a washed up never-was who enlists Guy to write what could possibly be the dumbest movie ever.

It's all very lo-fi and weird; perfect for those looking for cinema beyond the quaint and contemporary. The palette is a contrast of bright colors and the surreal, countered by a mute drabness which itself looks to be portraying the everyday droning of working for someone else's dreams. Man Under Table looks to be anything but normal cinema by mass definition; a sort of, 'if you want anything done right, do it yourself' approach. We shall see what the response is out of Slamdance.