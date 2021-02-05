Slamdance 2021 A BLACK RIFT BEGINS TO YAWN: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Matthew Wade's Indie Cosmic Horror

Matthew Wade's sophomore film, a micro-budget cosmic horror flick called A Black Rift Begins to Yawn, will have its world premiere at Slamdance in their Breakouts section next week. The film will be available on demand from February 12th to 25th.

The title of his film is a reference to H. P. Lovecraft's 1936 novella, The Shadow out of Time. Sara Lynch (Wade's wife and producing partner) and Saratops McDonald star.

We are very pleased to have been asked to share this exclusive clip with you today. Once upon a time, we featured Wade's short film Plena Stellarum which played at Slamdance in 2017, among the many times he has had films play at the festival. We were very impressed and creeped out by that short so it's very nice to see him make the move into feature length.

As two former classmates dig into their deceased professor’s set of cassette tapes, which possibly contain recordings of strange signals from beyond the stars, they begin to feel memories, the chronology of time, and their identities slip into obscurity.

We also have a collection of stills below. Check out what Wade and his cinematographer Lila Streicher have achieved here. This is all very compelling stuff and we're having a hard time putting our finger on the DNA of this project. But color us intrigued and very interested in having a look at what Wade and his small team have put together.