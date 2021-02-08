LA LLORONA: Jayro Bustamante's Golden Globe Nominated Horror Drama on Digital HD in March

While there was one nominee for Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language that raised many eyebrows and elicited protests about that decision we can all agree that the inclusion of Jayro Bustamante's award winning horror drama, La Llorona, was one of the bright points that day.

If you still don't know what all the fuss is about RLJE Films is releasing La Llorona on Digital HD on March 2nd. It has been playing on AMC Network's streaming service Shudder (Why aren't you signed up already?!?) for a while now and now it is time for it's partner RLJE to get it out to the rest of you.

You can check out the trailer down below. Also, our own Mel Valetin caught the film when it played at Sundance last year. Find his full review here but here are the final paragraphs of that review...

Bustamente repurposes and recontextualizes the "La Llorona" legend (ghostly woman who kidnaps small children to replace her own, drowned children) to explore Guatemala's unresolved, unreconciled past. Alma stands-in for both the indigenous population and their brutal exploitation, suppression, and oppression under successive Spanish colonialist regimes and/or governments. Her presence in Enrique's home serves as a quiet reminder of Enrique's war crimes, but also as the virtual, figurative, and literal personification of the "return of the repressed." Bustamente ultimately offers a hopeful vision for Guatemala, however, one where both the exploited indigenous population and their colonialist oppressors find common ground in the belief in karmic/supernatural justice, if not in the manipulatable, fallible rule of law.

Keep an eye out for Jayro Bustamante's dramatic horror La Llorona on March 2nd. It really is worth checking out.