Gareth Evans' HAVOC Headed to Netflix With Tom Hardy in The Lead

If you stalk Gareth Evans on social media like I do you know he's been sharing pre-viz on his next project, a crime thriller called Havoc. It's all been very exciting and anticipation builds about the project as we see him and his team plan out action sequence after action sequence.

When is it going to happen? WHEN IS IT GOING TO HAPPEN!?!

Here is our answer. Soon.

Havoc is headed to Netflix, home of Evans' folk horror Apostle. Gods willing, Havoc will go to camera Late June. On top of that comes the news that Tom Hardy will take the lead of the crime thriller. THR is reporting thatis headed to Netflix, home of Evans' folk horror. Gods willing,will go to camera Late June. On top of that comes the news that Tom Hardy will take the lead of the crime thriller.

In Havoc, Hardy will play a bruised detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Evans (along with Corin Hardy and Xaiver Gens) knocked it out of the park with the crime saga Gangs of London last year. There is no reason to question that he won't do it again with Havoc. In Gareth We Trust.