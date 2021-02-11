Crowdfund This: Women in Horror And GenreBlast Festivals Form New Company to Create WORST LAID PLANS Horror Anthology

As much as I cannot wait to get back out into the world and use up all the vacation time from 2020 my boss is bugging me to use I have to be doubly careful where I choose to go, when I am allowed to.

The pandemic has added and extra layer of worry, sure, but I'm usually pretty ignorant of how freely I walk the streets in some of the places I go, only to read up on them later and wonder how I survived the trip. That's what makes the Tourist Horror genre so fun. It preys on your fears of being caught in a place where you were promised safety and pleasure only to experience fear and pain.

Worst Laid Plans? Alas, I'll continue to travel in ignorance which is why I probably shouldn't pick up a copy of Worst Laid Plans: An Anthology of Vacation Horror from Grindhouse Press. But should I contribute to the indiegogo campaign started by the newly minted production company Genre Blast Films, who will adapt five of the tales from the collection to a new film called

Of course! A lot of people have already. In just it's first week the crowdfunding campaign has reached over 60% of its goals. Amazing! It's a grand show of support for Genre Blast Films' founders, Samantha Kolesnik from the Women in Horror Film Festival and Nathan Ludwig from the GenreBlast Film Fest.

If you're a fan of the Tourist Horror genre you need to get in on this campaign and support this first venture for the gang behind Genre Blast Films.