GenreBlast 2022: WORST LAID PLANS Headlines Indie Genre Fest Lineup
GenreBlast Film Fest has announced its lineup for the seventh year of their international independent genre film festival. The four day in-person event will feature fourteen feature films and roughly ninety short films from around the world as well as the results of their annual screenplay competition.Emanating from the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester, Virginia, GenreBlast continues to champion truly independent genre cinema and this year features one of its strongest lineups of cross-genre fare so far. With horror, science-fiction and fantasy, action, and even cult and midnight offerings, the fest prides itself on being an eclectic mixtape of genres and filmmakers.Of the thirteen features selected this year, there are two world premieres, one North American premiere, one U.S. premieres, one east coast premiere, four regional premieres, and four Virginia premieres and a special advance screening.Liam Regan's satirical bloodbath EATING MISS CAMPBELL makes its North American premiere while indie horror filmmaking doc THE BRILLIANT TERROR has its in-theater U.S. premiere. Regional premieres feature Alexandra's Spieth's ensemble thriller STAG and Syliva Caminer's twisty FOLLOW HER, plus Jeffrey Garcia's cult VHS comedy BUBBLEGUM, and Antonio Rotunno's bloody Mexican midnighter PLEASE DON'T ABANDON ME. World premieres include cult auteur Jeff Frumess' sophomore effort GOUGE AWAY as well as Jonathan Straiton's long-awaited post-apocalyptic action horror throwdown JOHNNY Z. Kenneth Lui's mockumentary ARTISTS IN AGONY: HITMEN AT THE CODA TEAHOUSE arrives as an East Coast premiere. Justin Seaman's slasher sequel THE BARN PART II makes its Virginia premiere along with Marc Coleman's bittersweet fish-out-of-water flick MANFISH, Kenichi Ugana's Japanese sci-fi black comedy EXTRANEOUS MATTER, and Ryan Imhoff & Matt Neal's demented horror satire FRESH HELL.A special advance screening of GenreBlast's first feature film with fest director Nathan D. Ludwig as producer along with Samantha Kolesnik. GenreBlast Films presents the film adaptation of WORST LAID PLANS, a feature horror anthology culled from the pages of the Grindhouse Press book, edited by Kolesnik. Segments directed by John Hale, Jeremy Herbert, and Christopher G. Moore.The fest runs from Thursday, Sept. 1st through Sunday, Sept. 4th at the Alamo Winchester concluding with a lives- treamed awards ceremony followed by the GB Aftermath After Party. Script table reads and a discussion panel will also be on the schedule during the fest.Weekend passes are now on sale at the Alamo Winchester website: https://drafthouse.com/winchester. Additional information can be found at the fest's official website: www.genreblast.com
