Branko Tomovic debuts as a director with Vampir
Vampir is the directorial feature debut of German-Serbian actor Branko Tomovic and also stars Gorica Regodic (Next to Me), Joakim Tasic (Santa Maria della Salute) and Balkan screen legend Eva Ras (Love Affair, or The Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator).
Variety just announced that leading sales agent Reel Suspects has boarded the film.
After witnessing a crime in London and looking for a place to hide for a while, Arnaut (played by Tomovic) is offered a job by charming yet ruthless local Vesna (Regodic) to look after a cemetery in a small remote village in Serbia. He soon starts to have nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by the mysterious older woman Baba Draga (Ras) who guides Arnaut into the darkness. Only the village priest (Tasic) seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers.
"Vampir is inspired by the real vampire cases that occurred in Serbia in the early 1700s. Those were the origin of vampires. Though our film is set in modern times it’s based on those myths, superstitions and folk elements. I wanted to show a more mysterious side of Serbia." says Tomovic.
It was filmed in English language on locations in Serbia last autumn and is a UK-Serbian-German co-production, produced by Jean-Louis Alexandre, Milos Z. Vuckovic and Dina Vickermann with Matteo Lovadina's Reel Suspects handling the sales. Award-winning composer Mark Ashworth (ABCs of Death, Entity) creates an original score for this. Rounding out the cast are Nemanja Bajic (Emergency Center) and Judith Georgi (Jojo Rabbit) in supporting roles.
Branko Tomovic has worked as an actor with internationally respected film directors as Ken Loach, Paul Greengrass, Soenke Wortmann, David Ayer and Pete Travis to name a few. His filmography includes big budget US productions such as Fury, Wolfman and Bourne Ultimatum, British Independent Films such as City Of Tiny Lights, It’s a Free World, Deus, European Cinema such as Pope Joan, Will, Silent River and Luna, and also international TV such as 24, Law and Order, Homeland, Strike Back, Counterpart, Spides. He has won numerous awards with his short films as a writer/director and Vampir is his first feature length film.
