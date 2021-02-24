Branko Tomovic debuts as a director with Vampir

It was filmed in English language on locations in Serbia last autumn and is a UK-Serbian-German co-production, produced by Jean-Louis Alexandre, Milos Z. Vuckovic and Dina Vickermann with Matteo Lovadina's Reel Suspects handling the sales. Award-winning composer Mark Ashworth (ABCs of Death, Entity) creates an original score for this. Rounding out the cast are Nemanja Bajic (Emergency Center) and Judith Georgi (Jojo Rabbit) in supporting roles.

Branko Tomovic has worked as an actor with internationally respected film directors as Ken Loach, Paul Greengrass, Soenke Wortmann, David Ayer and Pete Travis to name a few. His filmography includes big budget US productions such as Fury, Wolfman and Bourne Ultimatum, British Independent Films such as City Of Tiny Lights, It’s a Free World, Deus, European Cinema such as Pope Joan, Will, Silent River and Luna, and also international TV such as 24, Law and Order, Homeland, Strike Back, Counterpart, Spides. He has won numerous awards with his short films as a writer/director and Vampir is his first feature length film.

"Vampir is inspired by the real vampire cases that occurred in Serbia in the early 1700s. Those were the origin of vampires. Though our film is set in modern times it’s based on those myths, superstitions and folk elements. I wanted to show a more mysterious side of Serbia." says Tomovic.