MURDER COMPANY: Check Out The Trailer And Poster For WWII Action Flick

In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of US soldiers are given orders to smuggle a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.

Our fascination with World War II may never end, not as long as we've got filmmakers like Shane Dax Taylor and writers such as Jesse Mittelstadt, we may never run out of films depicting that period of history.

Their new film Murder Company is coming to cinemas and digital on July 4th. Yesterday the key art and trailer dropped. Check out the trailer and a small batch of stills down below.

The film stars William Moseley, Pooch Hall, Gilles Marini, Joe Anderson, and Kelsey Grammer.