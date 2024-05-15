WOLFLAND: Pierce Brosnan to Stars in Horror Thriller From Sean Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan is set to play a legendary werewolf hunter in Wolfland, an upcoming horror-thriller from his son, Sean Brosnan. Written by Brosnan the Younger and Matt D'Elia the premise is a famliar one.
In this epic odyssey, a young teenager’s sister is viciously attacked and shows signs of a transformation, he leaves his small village in search of a legendary werewolf hunter who can reverse the gruesome curse. When he finds the “legend”, Devlin, slumped against a bar and in no mood for ghost stories, Delvin takes the kid’s money and agrees to hunt down this phantom monster, only to find themselves in a deadly whirlwind of carnage.
Brosnan the Younger is also quoted as saying that he believes the werewolf transformations in their new film will rival that of the ones in American Werewolf in London. I'd say something like, 'Ah, the folly of youth' but he's forty years old. 'Ah, the folly of someone slightly younger than me'. Horror fans are going to hold him to that claim.
Woflland is up for pre-sales at Marche du Film this week. Production is expected to start in the UK later this year. The announcement follows.
Pierce Brosnan (Black Adam, The Thomas Crown Affair, Mamma Mia) is set to star in the thriller WOLFLAND, directed by Sean Brosnan (My Father Die) and written by Sean Brosnan and Matt D'Elia. The film is produced by Marcus Warren for LIGHT SOUND FREQUENCY, and Christian Moore for THE CONSORTIUM, with Imaginarium Studios, helmed by Andy Serkis (Planet of the Apes franchise) providing ground breaking creature design and effects. The Exchange is executive producing and handling worldwide sales at the Marché du Film in Cannes. The film is in pre-production and looking to shoot later this year, in the UK. The legendary Pierce Brosnan known for his suave portrayal of James Bond in the 1990s and early 2000s in titles such as Goldeneye and The World is Not Enough. Before his iconic role as 007, Brosnan gained international fame for his work as the Cary Grant-isque character, Remington Steele. He has also showcased his versatility in films like Black Adam, The Thomas Crown Affair and Mamma Mia! He will next be seen in The Unholy Trinity and Four Letters of Love."I'm excited to be working with Pierce on a film that aims to redefine the werewolf sub-genre. With the amazing special effects talents at Imaginarium, we'll craft a werewolf transformation set to rival the iconic scenes from 'An American Werewolf In London'. We're thrilled about the potential impact of an expanding Wolfland universe."- Sean Brosnan
