WOLFLAND: Pierce Brosnan to Stars in Horror Thriller From Sean Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan is set to play a legendary werewolf hunter in Wolfland, an upcoming horror-thriller from his son, Sean Brosnan. Written by Brosnan the Younger and Matt D'Elia the premise is a famliar one.

In this epic odyssey, a young teenager’s sister is viciously attacked and shows signs of a transformation, he leaves his small village in search of a legendary werewolf hunter who can reverse the gruesome curse. When he finds the “legend”, Devlin, slumped against a bar and in no mood for ghost stories, Delvin takes the kid’s money and agrees to hunt down this phantom monster, only to find themselves in a deadly whirlwind of carnage.

Brosnan the Younger is also quoted as saying that he believes the werewolf transformations in their new film will rival that of the ones in American Werewolf in London. I'd say something like, 'Ah, the folly of youth' but he's forty years old. 'Ah, the folly of someone slightly younger than me'. Horror fans are going to hold him to that claim.

Woflland is up for pre-sales at Marche du Film this week. Production is expected to start in the UK later this year. The announcement follows.