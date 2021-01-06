Toronto Film Festival Coverage International Reviews Fantasy Movies Comedies Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest 2021: open for submissions!
For all the filmmakers out there: the call for entries to the TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest 2021 - 21st Edition is now open!
TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest, born in 1999, is a long-running Italian independent festival focused on fantastic cinema. It is based in Turin: the city where Dario Argento shot his renowned DEEP RED, as well as the city where the great National Museum of Cinema stands.
The main target of the festival is to support, promote and help spreading new talented voices in fantastic genres. Beside works by well-known filmmakers, year after year a huge part of TOHFFF line-up is composed by first or second time directors' movies indeed.
The main target of the festival is to support, promote and help spreading new talented voices in fantastic genres. Beside works by well-known filmmakers, year after year a huge part of TOHFFF line-up is composed by first or second time directors' movies indeed.
In the last few years, TOHFFF showcased in Italy gems such as KNIVES AND SKIN by Jennifer Reeder, CLIMAX by Gaspar Noé, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD by Shinichiro Ueda, HOUSEWIFE by Can Evrenol, ALL THE GODS IN THE SKY by Quarxx, IS THAT YOU? by Rudy Riveron Sanchez, TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID by Issa Lopez, HAIL SATAN? by Penny Lane, WHY DON'T YOU JUST DIE! by Kirill Sokolov and so many other amazing films.
Very strong SHORT FILMS and ANIMATION FILMS sections are also one of the festival cores. More than 40 terrific short and animated movies from all over the world are scheduled every year, bringing to light some of the best new filmmakers in the scene.
Despite it's waiting for theaters reopening in order to reschedule screenings postponed last october (including Italian premieres of SAINT MAUD, PSYCHO GOREMAN, AMULET, HE DREAMS OF GIANTS, FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS and many others...), the festival's team is setting things up for the next edition. The 21st edition of TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest will take place on October 13-17, 2021 in Turin. Only live on-site.
Submissions are open on FilmFreeway >>> filmfreeway.com/TOHorrorFilmFest
Eligible films are short/medium/feature lenght works (including animated films and documentaries) related in any way to fantastic & horror genre, in the widest and most free sense of the word: horror, thriller, science-fiction, fantasy, weird, black comedy, bizarre, grotesque, experimental...
The Earlybird Deadline is March 3, 2021. Full rules and terms are on FilmFreeway as well.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.