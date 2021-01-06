TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest 2021: open for submissions!

For all the filmmakers out there: the call for entries to the TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest 2021 - 21st Edition is now open!

TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest, born in 1999, is a long-running Italian independent festival focused on fantastic cinema. It is based in Turin: the city where Dario Argento shot his renowned DEEP RED, as well as the city where the great National Museum of Cinema stands.

The main target of the festival is to support, promote and help spreading new talented voices in fantastic genres. Beside works by well-known filmmakers, year after year a huge part of TOHFFF line-up is composed by first or second time directors' movies indeed.

In the last few years, TOHFFF showcased in Italy gems such as KNIVES AND SKIN by Jennifer Reeder, CLIMAX by Gaspar Noé, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD by Shinichiro Ueda, HOUSEWIFE by Can Evrenol, ALL THE GODS IN THE SKY by Quarxx, IS THAT YOU? by Rudy Riveron Sanchez, TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID by Issa Lopez, HAIL SATAN? by Penny Lane, WHY DON'T YOU JUST DIE! by Kirill Sokolov and so many other amazing films.

Very strong SHORT FILMS and ANIMATION FILMS sections are also one of the festival cores. More than 40 terrific short and animated movies from all over the world are scheduled every year, bringing to light some of the best new filmmakers in the scene.